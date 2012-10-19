Nonetheless Simon makes friends with Isak, the son of a wealthy Jewish bookseller, whose shop becomes heaven to him.

The start of the war increases the worries of Simon’s parents, which puzzles us because they are not Jewish. But the family includes Aunt Inga, a spinster, who is actually Simon’s mother. She once had an affair with a German-Jewish violinist who was passing through, and Simon was the result. By Nazi standards he is a Jew. His family has never told him. There is one letter, in German, from the violinist to Inga, that would label the boy. The parents would like the letter destroyed. But, for various reasons, this is not done.

It is with this coil of plotting that the film tests us. A passing violinist? A single evidential letter? But Ohlin has done so well up to now, with sound actors and her own intensity, that we accept the plot and want to see what happens next. Much comes—some of it asking our acceptance, all of it well done and developing more of the Jewish subject. The bookseller manages to survive the German presence, and he and Simon’s father go into a prospering business together. Simon grows and deepens and eventually learns of his origin. He moves toward scholarship in history and love of music.

That letter eventually leads him and others to Berlin, where they meet the surviving brother of the violinist, who had actually known of the boy and had left him his violin. This delights the increasingly musical Simon. Even more romantic developments evolve now that peace has come. The film ends with the grown Simon revisiting the oaks, not alone.

The subject of Swedish Jews at this time is obviously left unexplored by this film. What we have is a story of some things that could have happened to some Jews, so realistically made that it is credible—helped further by the verity behind it. Stefan Gödicke as the vigorous father and Jan Josef Liefers as the perceptive bookseller are admirable. Once more, a juvenile actor, Jonatan S. Wächter as the young Simon, enchants. The sheer sincerity of everyone concerned bolsters the whole enterprise so that Ohlin’s historical novel-on-film holds us.

THE LEADING character in Sister,which is set in a Swiss skiing resort today, is another twelve-year-old boy named Simon. This Simon, quite different from the other, is a thief. He steals from the skiers and uses the proceeds to help him support his life with his sister, Louise, much older, who sometimes has jobs and sometimes doesn’t. Still he worships her and she more or less returns it. Their parents are said airily to be off somewhere, and their children live in a pretty good apartment.

Goggles, jackets, gloves, and of course skis are stolen and sold by Simon. Strangely little effort is made to hide the stealing or the purchasing of stolen goods. The trade is almost like an expectation in a resort. Simon knows what he is doing: when a mother at the resort gives him lunch, he knows how to play the good boy for her. All he needs to worry about, apparently, is the condition of the skis he steals. They mustn’t look too new, or it will be known that they are stolen. (He also chips some others to make them look used, for some other buyers.)

Louise, between cleaning jobs, apparently acts as something of a hooker, but this doesn’t particularly bother Simon. Only when her affair with a man seems to be growing serious does Simon reveal a fact that must not be disclosed here.

A Scot working in the resort’s restaurant is first the boy’s colleague, then his downfall, but the core of the film is the way this pair—Simon more notably than Louise—have fashioned a morality that helps them to stay together. At one point when she is angry at him, he even pays her to let him snuggle with her. Near the finish, almost like a perverse declaration of love, they have a fierce physical fight, but in the end they are looking for each other in a neat visual expression of their relationship.

Ursula Meier, who directed the film and wrote the script with Antoine Jaccoud, evidently saw the story as a peculiar truth, no less true for being peculiar. Léa Seydoux fulfills Louise, and Kacey Mottet Klein, as Simon, is one more to join the pantheon of film’s excellent child actors.

Stanley Kauffmann reviews movies for The New Republic. This article appeared in the November 8, 2012 issue of the magazine under the headline “Stanley Kauffmann on Films: Remembered Children.”