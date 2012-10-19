Perhaps Poivre d’Arvor could have rendered his letter still more dramatic by adding, as he did not do, a point that you can discover in Salman Rushdie’s new memoir of the Rushdie Affair, Joseph Anton. The memoir reveals that, back in the 1990s, the French government selected Rushdie for a high literary honor, the title of “commander” in the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. But the French were frightened of the Iranians in those days, and they kept Rushdie’s award a secret even from Rushdie himself, until a few years had gone by and the Iranians were deemed to have become less dangerous. Even then, when Rushdie was told about the award, the French hesitated for a little while to hold a ceremony, and the cultural attaché who put Rushdie on hold was none other than Olivier Poivre d’Arvor. But that was long ago. By June 2012 Poivre d’Arvor had plainly become tired of suppressing literary awards because of objections from violent Islamists. So he published his letter in Libération.

The letter stirred a wave of sympathy and solidarity in France, as was correctly reported in The New York Times. The habit of blaming writers from Muslim origins for bringing on their own troubles, which is entrenched in certain quarters of the English-speaking world, seems to run against a French grain. Jean Daniel of Le Nouvel Observateur observed that, by rescinding their literary prize, the Arab diplomats had succeeded in making Sansal into a star. And to be sure, an unnamed person from Switzerland is said to have lately come forward, offering to bestow upon Sansal a consolation prize of 10,000 euros—to which Sansal responded by proposing to donate the money to an Israeli medical charity that serves Palestinian children. There has been talk in the press of Boualem Sansal and David Grossman, who are said to have struck up a camaraderie at the Jerusalem writers’ festival, getting together to hold some sort of Arab-Israeli literary event in the future, with European backing. And so the story is likely to yield further chapters.

II.

BUT THE MAIN EPISODE in the story has escaped commentary so far, at least in the English-language reports, and this is Rue Darwin itself. What is this novel, Sansal’s “magnificent text”? It is unquestionably a further volume by the author of The German Mujahid. The same flaws reappear—the schematic quality, the occasional lurid scene or sensationalized detail (gynecological inspections at a brothel, this time), plus an extra added tic for relying on verbal clichés: people marching in “Indian file like the Sioux on the warpath,” “a Saharan Bermuda triangle,” crossing “the Rubicon,” someone as “solid as a California sequoia,” and so forth, which might have appealed to Sansal out of a zeal, or so I imagine, to avoid sprinkling his pages with the sun-and-sand clichés of North Africa. But Rue Darwin also displays the muscular virtues of the earlier novel. The novel is recounted by Yaz, an Algerian of Sansal’s age, born in 1949, who, upon the death of his mother, feels impelled to revisit the impoverished neighborhood in Algiers where part of his childhood was spent. This is the same impulse, to look into one’s roots, that motivates the principal characters in The German Mujahid, the horrified Algerian sons of the German Nazi.

The backward glances in Rue Darwin generate the same seething anger, too—directed, in this case, at the Battle of Algiers, with its corpses and tear gas, its French torturers and its Algerian terrorists; and especially at the post-colonial demagoguery of revolutionary Algeria, with its mendacities and its immoralities. Yaz remembers the speech of Colonel-President Boumédienne after the shocking Arab defeat in the war against Israel in 1973:

From everything he said, which we used to know by heart, Palestine, Arab honor, the great revolution, the victory inscribed in History, imperialo-Zionism, neo-colonialism, international reaction, the treason of the Arab leaders, their legendary failure to foresee, I have retained fragments of phrases that more than thirty years later still make me shudder: “... the dead do not count ... a hundred thousand dead, two hundred thousand dead, what is that? ... it is nothing, we have given a million and a half to our country, and we were ready to sacrifice double, triple, quadruple ... unto the last ... wars are won with the dead, not with the living and never with the survivors, the more dead there are, the more beautiful the victory ... the Arab land is thirsty for blood and the Muslim people want martyrs.”

Lord God, are these men who speak like this, or have they sold their soul to the devil?

Yaz is furious at Islam itself, or at least at the distortions that new-style religious fanatics have wreaked upon the “venerable and festive” Islam of the past. His old neighborhood in Algiers used to be called Belcourt, in the days before the nationalist revolution changed the names of everything—Belcourt with its alleys and tiny medina, where, on the rue de Lyon, young Albert Camus used to live. Camus departed for other shores, though. The neighborhood’s decline since then enrages Yaz. Even in the 1950s and early 1960s, during Yaz’s childhood, the Islamic mystics used to terrify him, the reciters, the “Taliban,” who support their “Pantagruelesque” appetites by bending over cemetery tombs and interrogating the dead and making a dirty little commerce of it. Then the true fanatics came to power. “The earth has revolved since then, and Belcourt is today a different world. None of its old children would recognize it. Freedom, so dear to the people of yore, is an unpardonable sin there. The Islam that reigns as a jealous and vindictive master wishes it thus.” “Belcourt marches to a fatwa.” Not a girl is to be seen.

Yaz tries to convince himself that, all in all, things are not so bad.

I used to invent plenty of stories to reassure Mama and myself. I spoke about moderate Islamism, the peaceful Taliban, the mystical retreat that appeals to young people. I defended the idea that Islam will always be stronger than its adepts. I used good arguments....

But the good arguments never seem good enough, which leads to a bitter reflection:

In my eyes the problem was in Islam itself, which pushes its partisans into pride, into exclusivity, which designates its partisans as judges and supreme protectors of the universe even when having trouble feeding their children or getting rid of people who are starving. Too much is too much. Perhaps Islam and the Muslims are simply not compatible.

The very word “imam” makes Yaz phobic. Then again, he is careful to explain that, as a tolerant and open-minded man, religion as such does not infuriate him. He recognizes that benign and attractive religious people may well exist, in principle. He even recalls such a person from his childhood—a wise and kindly personage in the basement of his own building, who, by chance, happened not to be a Muslim. Dear old Rabbi Simon of rue Darwin, beloved by the children! Not at all like the frightful neighborhood imam! Yaz even wonders if he has a penchant for Judaism. (I picture the Arab ambassadors in Paris, once the controversy over Sansal’s prize had hit the newspapers: “I thought you had read the book.” “Me? It was supposed to be you!” “I am texting the ambassador of Algeria right now—surely he read the damn thing!”)

These are narrowly political and religious points, though, and they are not the heart of the novel, even if the anger and the provocations make for zesty moments. In the course of looking back on his childhood, Yaz comes to recognize that he grew up under fairly wild circumstances, and the wildness has left him living a life smothered not just under the public lies of the revolutionary demagogues but under the private and intimate lies of family routine. He recalls that, until the age of seven or eight, before moving to rue Darwin, he inhabited a sort of phalanstery filled with children in an inland village, and all of the children were offspring of the prostitutes in a grand and elegant brothel next door that was run by his altogether folkloric grandmother, the crime queen madame, a marvelous character. But I won’t go on about the plot, except to observe that Sansal’s novel spins a variation on what has become, by now, a dark and fascinating theme of North African literature. This is the taboo topic of sexual secrecy and confusion, and its psychological consequences.

Among the jurors of the Arab Novel Prize in Paris this year was the MoroccanFrench novelist Tahar Ben Jelloun—who, by the way, in his own recent book about the death of his mother, Sur ma mère, casually relates that back in Morocco his own family ended up living in what had been the home of the rabbi of Tangiers. Nostalgia for the Jews: a minor but noteworthy impulse in the contemporary North African novel. But mostly Ben Jelloun has looked into this same question of sexual secrecy and extreme repression—a major theme of some of his novels. These books are studies of the most shameful and intimate aspects of sexual life, which (in the case of Ben Jelloun’s novels) might lead a distraught and extremely oppressed young woman to end up fatefully confused about her own female identity, or (in the case of Sansal’s Rue Darwin) might lead poor angry Yaz to be entirely uncertain about who is truly his mother. These are studies of personal identity under conditions of abysmal oppression and fear—a deep theme, proper to the novel.

The jury of the Arab Novel Prize did a commendable thing in awarding this year’s prize to Boualem Sansal. And if the ambassadors of the Arab League have ended up embarrassing themselves by cancelling the award—well, the function of novelists is to tell truths that call themselves lies, or fictions, and the function of diplomats is to tell lies that call themselves truths, and probably it was folly ever to imagine that diplomats and novelists could usefully gather in the same room to bestow honors and compliments upon one another.

A footnote: political scandals about novels have a history, and the history has a geography, which is worth recalling. Not so many decades ago, political scandals about novels used to break out regularly in the Soviet Union. Lately the geography of literary scandal has moved into the Muslim countries. Looking at Boualem Sansal and his troubles with book fairs and prizes, it is natural to wonder: who will come out on top, the writers or the anti-literary enforcers? The answer is obvious, in the short run. The sword is mightier than the pen. But it is striking that even today, when serious literature is said to have been eclipsed by electronic entertainments, political movements like Hamas and powerful political figures like the ambassadors of the Arab League still fret and tremble over what may have been written by a lonely and vulnerable novelist.

Paul Berman is a senior editor at The New Republic. This article appeared in the November 8, 2012 issue of the magazine under the headline “'Too Much is Too Much': The novel that frightened Hamas and the Arab League.”