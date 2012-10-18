According to NBC First Read, Green Bay is the most saturated political market in the country. And there's a simple reason for that: there are more swing voters in the Green Bay media market than anywhere else.

While Obama’s ’08 improvement in states like North Carolina and Virginia received considerable attention, Obama actually improved over Kerry’s performance in Wisconsin by 14 points, a similar margin to the two red-to-blue states.

But Obama’s gains in states like Nevada, Virginia, New Mexico, and North Carolina were primarily due to changes in the composition of the electorate and improvement among college educated whites and minorities. In Wisconsin, Obama made huge gains among white voters without a college degree—it was an impressive performance in an “old coalition” state.

