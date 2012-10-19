I lay, watching the window,

long intervals of silence alternating

with somewhat listless ruminations

and rhetorical questions—

My analyst, I felt, was watching me.

So, in my imagination, a mother stares at her sleeping child,

forgiveness preceding understanding.

Or, more likely, so my brother must have gazed at me—

perhaps the silence between us prefigured

this silence, in which everything that remained unspoken

was somehow shared. It seemed a mystery.

Then the hour was over.

I descended as I had ascended;

the doorman opened the door.

The mild weather of the day had held.

Above the shops, striped awnings had unfurled

protecting the fruit.

Restaurants, shops, kiosks

with late newspapers and cigarettes.

The insides grew brighter

as the outside grew darker.

Perhaps the drugs were working?

At some point, the streetlights came on.

I felt, suddenly, a sense of cameras beginning to turn;

I was aware of movement around me, my fellow humans

driven by a mindless fetish for action—

How deeply I resisted this!

It seemed to me shallow and false, or perhaps

partial and false—

Whereas truth—well, truth as I saw it

was expressed as stillness.

I walked awhile, staring into the windows of the galleries—

my friends had become famous.

I could hear the river in the background,

from which came the smell of oblivion

interlaced with potted herbs from the restaurants—

I had arranged to join an old acquaintance for dinner.

There he was at our accustomed table;

the wine was poured; he was engaged with the waiter,

discussing the lamb.

As usual, a small argument erupted over dinner, ostensibly

concerning aesthetics. It was allowed to pass.

Outside, the bridge glittered.

Cars rushed back and forth, the river

glittered back, imitating the bridge. Nature

reflecting art: something to that effect.

My friend found the image potent.

He was a writer. His many novels, at the time,

were much praised. One was much like another.

And yet his complacency disguised suffering

as perhaps my suffering disguised complacency.

We had known each other many years.

Once again, I had accused him of laziness.

Once again, he flung the word back—

He raised his glass and turned it upside-down.

This is your purity, he said,

this is your perfectionism—

The glass was empty; it left no mark on the tablecloth.

The wine had gone to my head.

I walked home slowly, brooding, a little drunk.

The wine had gone to my head, or was it

the night itself, the sweetness at the end of summer?

It is the critics, he said,

the critics have the ideas. We artists

(he included me)—we artists

are just children at our games.

This poem appeared in the November 8, 2012 issue of the magazine.