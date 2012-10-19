You’re not the boss of me my son screams.

He’s tired, and thirteen, and skidding into

my and his sudden strangeness.

(Who is this woman who leaves her wine out on the swing,

crams wisteria in a drinking glass, can’t find a vase?

Who asks him to quit the 80 decibel belching.

She has grown foreign, and ridiculous.)

He says to me, you embarrass me and he says I don’t want you

in my room

I want to say, I love you. You’re

embarrassing me I love you and I’d

never lock you up. Never let anybody shock you

with 130 volts of electricity through your head.

Stick the bit in your mouth, spread

conducting gel on either side of your fine high

forehead.