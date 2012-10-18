Sixty-one percent are working duckies. They just don't happen to earn enough to pay income tax. They do earn enough to pay highly regressive payroll taxes, excise taxes, and state and local taxes. For the bottom quintile that constitutes, respectively, 9 percent, 2 percent, and 12 percent of their incomes.

Among their occupations are retail (4.5 million), food service (3.5 million), health care (2.7 million), construction (2.1 million), and manufacturing (2.1 million). Next time you're in the hospital be sure to tell the person who empties your bedpan that Mitt Romney doesn't think he or she takes personal responsibility for his or her life.

Twenty-two percent are elderly duckies. These folks really do expect the government to give them health care and income support via Medicare and Social Security. When I think about this group, Romney's Boca fugue brings to mind Steve Martin's classic joke about his elderly mother:

I'm so mad at my mother. I dunno. She's 102 years old. She called me up the other day, she wanted to borrow ten dollars for some food! I said, "Hey! I work for a living!" So I loan her the money. I have one of my secretaries take it down. And yesterday, she calls me up and says she can't pay me back for a while! I said, "What is this bullshit, man?" So I worked it out with her. I'm having her work on my transmission. And if she can't fix that I'm having her move my barbells up to the attic.

Seven percent are sick (or disabled) duckies. The fact that they are sick (or disabled) doesn't necessarily mean they collect government benefits. But whether they do or they don't, Romney has effectively labelled them weaklings or malingerers.

Three percent are student duckies, but not to worry; that ratio will likely go down as higher education becomes more unaffordable. As Rick Santorum has pointed out, higher education is for snobs.