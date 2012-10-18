As soon as Mitt Romney and Barack Obama squared off on Tuesday night, the debate’s few funny moments exploded on the web. By Wednesday morning, Romney’s “binders full of women” had already been wrung dry by a thousand GIFs and memes. Then “The Daily Show” pegged Romney as Wile E. Coyote and Obama as the Road Runner leading his opponent into a trap. Colbert coined the term “Libya-gate.” In a media landscape so saturated with satire, it is hard not to wonder: By the time Saturday night rolls around, will there be any jokes left to make?

For Jim Downey, the longest-running writer on Saturday Night Live and the brains behind most of its political sketches, this poses a particular challenge. Audiences are swamped with YouTube supercuts, Buzzfeed memes about assorted political fumbles, and looping gaffe replays on all the major talk shows. It’s getting harder and harder, Downey says, “to tell the audience something they never heard before and in the same instance, make them laugh about it.” And to top it all off, we are now facing candidates trained to avoid YouTube-able slip-ups. “We’re on the verge of having presidents who have been watching SNL for their entire lives,” said MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell, a friend of Downey’s since their days at Harvard. “Basically, they will have grown up on The Daily Show; they’ll be very media savvy and aware of what comedy is looking for in them.”

This election cycle, Downey says, is one of the most boring he’s seen. Biden and Ryan might provide entertainment on the sidelines, but the candidates themselves—when they know they’re on camera, at least—are preternaturally restrained and dull. “I think Obama is a lot tougher,” Downey said. “What helps us is people who are goofy or have some loose threads.” Downey sees the president as something like a European jewel thief in a 1950’s heist movie: “He’s just so smooth. There are no toeholds to grab onto.” Romney isn’t much easier to mock. “He’s perfectly well-spoken. It’s not that he’s inarticulate. He can be a little clueless. He’s a guy who’s an awkward first date.”

For most of Downey’s nearly 37 years at SNL, politicians have given him and his colleagues a lot more raw material. Dan Aykroyd didn’t even have to shave off his mustache to nail Richard Nixon. To many viewers, Dana Carvey’s impersonation of George H.W. Bush, whose pinched, Telegram speech patterns slid at times into Dada nonsense (“Not gon’ do it. Nah gah dah ah”) is inseparable from memories of the man himself. Will Ferrell’s George W. Bush was such an unforgettable parody of the Connecticut preppy-turned-Texas good ol’ boy that many people still think W. actually misspoke the term “strategery,” a joke that Downey wrote in 2000.