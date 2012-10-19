ON EGYPT: Some experts believe that without speedy U.S. and international financial support, there is a chance that Egypt may become a failed state of 80-plus million people, astride the Suez Canal and across the Sinai fromIsrael. Do you support the efforts of some Republicans in Congress to place holds on U.S. economic support to Egypt and thereby risk this potentially dangerous outcome?

ON MIDDLE EAST PEACE: When you look around the Middle East and the broader Muslim world, how important to U.S. interests is the pursuit of Israeli-Palestinian peace? Where do you rank it among U.S. priorities? Should the U.S. act to help preserve the Palestinian Authority? Is a two-state outcome still possible? If not, what is the alternative?

ON IRAN: Given Iran’s decades-long commitment to develop a nuclear weapon, some experts believe that it will require “regime change” to ensure that the ayatollahs never succeed in this effort. Do you agree? If yes, how would you achieve it? If not, what specific steps are you prepared to take that President Obama has not already done to prevent Iran from having a nuclear weapons capability?

To both candidates:

ON THE WAR ON TERROR: In light of the Benghazi attack, how would you characterize the level of threat posed to U.S. interests by Sunni jihadist extremism, especially al-Qaeda and its affiliate groups? Are we still fighting a “war on terror”? What additional steps would you recommend that would help us finally to prevail in this conflict? Is “victory” achievable?

ON THE NEXT WAR IN THE MIDDLE EAST: After fighting a series of wars in the Middle East over the last two decades, what should the United States be willing to send our armed forces to fight for in this region today?

ON THE IMPLICTIONS OF ENERGY SELF-SUFFICIENCY: Both candidates have called for U.S. energy self-sufficiency in the not-too-distant future. Once we achieve that objective, should the United States continue to invest billions of dollars – and potentially thousands of American lives -- in protecting Saudi Arabia and the other oil exporters of the Persian Gulf? Should the United States really be the principal line of defense for China’s main source of energy?

ON STOPPING IRAN FROM ACHIEVING A NUCLEAR WEAPON: U.S.defense officials have stated that the most Israel could do militarily is to delay Iran’s march toward a nuclear weapon and, in the process, Israeli action could trigger a catastrophic regional conflict. Do you agree? And in you view, which is more damaging to U.S. interests – Iran’s acquisition of a nuclear weapon or the repercussions of a possible Israeli preventive action to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon?