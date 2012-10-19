“And I thought I was gonna kill myself. I was, like, suicidal. After about three months with the spikes, I was gonna kill myself. But I had three kids that still hadn’t gone through college, so I said, ‘OK, I’ll kill myself after I get them through college.’” I stopped him—I really didn’t want to believe him. “No, I mean it,” he says. “That’s what I was gonna do.”

What saved him—and he’s just as serious about this—was the example set by Bill Clinton. Trippi saw how Clinton cleaned up after surviving quadruple bypass surgery in 2004, and he thought, if that guy can do it, so can I. “That’s when I got religion,” Trippi says. He started working out every day. He lost 52 pounds. He even became a vegan like Bill. “I just went cold turkey [on my crappy habits] and did it for, like, two years,” he explains, “and somewhere in there, the neuropathy went away. It just went away, which is very rare that that happens.”

The changes weren’t merely corporeal; he began to reevaluate his entire career—his whole deeply ingrained sense of mission. “I still go out every day trying to change the world, but I just got to the point where I had to start ... .” He stammers. “I had put ‘changing things’ first for sooo long that it nearly killed me. And at some point, I had to say, ‘Wait, you gotta start putting your health first.’ ... And so I stopped hating the other side. I got over hating people in politics. And I’m not worried about what people think of me anymore.”

LIFE AT AMERICA’S number one cable news network isn’t without its comforts. There’s the bunking down in hotels across the country with his new pals, Greta, Brit, Sean, and Karl—all of whom he personally likes very much, especially Karl, since “we have very similar ways at looking at numbers and calculating precincts and stuff.” There are the group trips to the gym. And as everyone knows, no network does makeup like Fox.

But there are certain indignities that accompany life as the house Democrat on Fox. Like being spoofed on “Saturday Night Live” for always being cut off by Greta Van Susteren (“and Greta is the only one who doesn’t cut me off!”). Or being told he has “no conscience” (over and over) by Sean Hannity. There’s also the flack he has to take from the left, particularly from former Deaniacs who wonder if he’s in it just for the paycheck. The paycheck? This is a guy who lost money doing the Dean campaign, because he believed in Dean too much to charge him. It’s also a guy who lives on 47 acres on Maryland’s eastern shore (down the road from Dick Cheney’s and Donald Rumsfeld’s spreads) and who has offices in the Bay Area and London, from which he runs his highly lucrative foreign consulting business, a gravy train he’s been on for some time.

Although he acknowledges why some of his former comrades would be pissed, he thinks they’re missing the bigger point. “Look, I was always a contranarian [sic],” he told me. “I don’t just agree to do whatever’s coming from on high.” But when people on Fox say ridiculous things? Like Obama is a socialist born in Kenya? Don’t you want to slap them? “You know, a lot of this heated rhetoric on both sides, I was a part of it. I used to do that! I was one of the people out there saying George Bush was a liar. Frankly, it’s the same kind of stuff you see a lot of Republicans saying about Obama. I’d like to think I’ve matured a little bit.”

That kind of rationalization is part of Trippi’s allure to Fox News. On air, he rarely takes the bait, never outshouts the shouters, never acquiesces to the standard formula of cable news: that he who is most obnoxious wins. He just wants to run through the latest polling data and make a few points that conservatives might not have entertained. Angst isn’t his thing anymore.

But under the right circumstances, it could be. “Hillary...,” he says dreamily. “Everybody asks me, would you ever do another presidential? She’s somebody I’d do it for. I don’t know that the Clintons would have me, but I would definitely help her if she decided to go.”

Lisa DePaulo wrote for The New Republic from the Democratic Convention. This article appeared in the November 8, 2012 issue of the magazine under the headline “His Happy Place: How Fox News saved Joe Trippi.”