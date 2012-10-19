However, there’s something about having a SuperPAC formed entirely in the image of a single man that crystallizes what things have come to in our new plutocratic moment. Even if one agrees with every single one of Bloomberg’s above-mentioned issues, it has to give one pause that the whims of a single person could matter so much in races all across the country. That Bloomberg’s money will be directed mostly down-ballot also heightens one’s discomfort—lamentable as it is for Sheldon Adelson or Bob Perry to shovel millions into the presidential race, one knows that the other side will have a critical mass of resources to keep the race relatively competitive. Whereas the sudden arrival of a massive Bloomberg SuperPAC ad buy in a House race in Colorado or California could well be decisive. Yes, there are other groups out there that already have this sort of outsized impact down ballot, with decidedly less progressive goals in mind—the Club for Growth, the Koch Brothers’ Americans for Prosperity, and so on. But progressives ought not assume that the Bloomberg PAC (BloomPAC? SuperBloom?) will always come in on the side they want; Bloomberg’s valorization of centrism often puts him on the side of moderate Republicans willing to stick up for one or two of his pet issues, even if their Democratic opponents align more closely with him overall. He has, for instance, been raising lots of money for Scott Brown in his stand against Elizabeth Warren.

One could argue that Bloomberg’s approach will serve as a needed incentive in a political marketplace now skewed in the wrong direction on many issues—that elected officials will be more likely to vote for gun control, say, if they know that the inevitable assault from the NRA might, might be countered by big bucks from Bloomberg. But is this really what we want to settle for—legislators around the country, at all levels, casting votes in the hope that, off in New York, a multi-multi-billionaire will take notice and pick up the phone? If that’s what it’s going to take to motivate our politicians in the right direction, maybe they should try another line of work instead. Like stringed-instrument bow-making.



Follow me on Twitter @AlecMacGillis