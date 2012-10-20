This tension between action and inaction, of course, is the engine that drives most works of art. Music defines itself with silence in mind, and the movies require moments of quiet contemplation. Video games, however, are the exception to this rule. They never stop or rest. They can’t. Once the game’s controller is firmly in our hands, it’s perpetual motion we expect, which means that video game James Bond can never have the leisure to fret about his gin or seduce some improbably named woman. He’s too busy running or jumping or squeezing the trigger, activities that are, at core, banal. Plain action hardly requires a man of Bond’s sophistication and savage joy. If we expect these virtues -- and with Bond we always do -- we’re in for disappointment.

Various Bond games have tried to solve this conundrum in different and creative ways. The very first, for example, 1983’s James Bond 007, came up with an ingenious workaround: rather than degrade Bond by making him boring, they turned him into a car. Players controlled what was billed as the spy’s souped-up vehicle, which meant that any hopes of witty banter and cultivated style were checked at the automobile’s door. Three years later, the makers of Goldfinger went even further, eschewing most of the new medium’s inherent capabilities and opting instead for a rudimentary text-based adventure game; with entire paragraphs at his disposal, Bond could again take the time to seduce his fans. Successive games that tried for a more interactive, more personable, more animated Bond almost always failed.

Save, of course, for GoldenEye. To the generation of gamers who came of age in the late 1990s, this, very likely, is the seminal video game of their era. And rightly so: its creators, nearly all of whom had no prior experience in game design, managed to generate the sort of innovation that only absolute beginners seeing the medium afresh can pull off, and they did it mostly by following cinema’s cue and looking for a few moments of silence. GoldenEye, for example, became one of the first games to integrate stealth play, which meant that players had to creep up on enemies rather than shoot blindly and loudly. It was also one of the earliest titles to feature a zoom-enabled sniper rifle, allowing players a few seconds of respite as they contemplated their opponents through the crosshairs. And, most importantly, the game broke each level down to several distinct objectives, encouraging a more complex mode of spatial exploration than the linear thrust of the traditional first-person-shooter.

All of these were momentous achievements, and they propelled GoldenEye, despite an initial lukewarm reception, to great heights—the game sold a quarter of a billion dollars’ worth of copies and became the third biggest hit for the Nintendo 64 gaming console, after Super Mario 64 and Mario Kart 64. But its innovations soon became industry standards, and the Bond game series was once again straddled with its same old problems. It has never recovered. The new game title won’t save it: one of the worst Bond games in years, it offends in all the aforementioned ways, consisting of little but choppy action sequences peppered with a few lines of dialogue from the original Bond movies, poorly reproduced.

Bond’s failure, however, isn’t only his own. Big movies have collapsed when turned into games since 1982, when Atari inaugurated the trend with is spectacularly catastrophic adaptation of E.T. Nor is it easier to turn video games into films: Remember Bob Hoskins as Mario? Scott Wolf as Double Dragon’s Billy Lee? I hope you don’t.