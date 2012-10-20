Support thought-provoking, quality journalism. Join The New Republic for $3.99/month.

However, the changing composition of North Carolina’s electorate allows Obama to compensate for at least some of Obama’s losses since 2008, even if it only leaves the president with a narrow path to victory. According to the most recent voter registration data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections, the white share of registered voters has declined to 71.5 percent, from 73.4 percent on Election Day 2008 and 74.2 percent at this time four years ago. Although the data from November 2008 and the most recent report are internally inconsistent (they actually don’t add up, so this could be off*) there are probably around 193,000 more non-white registered voters than there were at this time in 2008, compared to 87,000 new white voters. If these voters are allocated according to the 2008 exit polls, then Obama could gain a net of approximately 100,000 new voters. If these new white voters are primarily young or northern transplants, this estimate could be low. In part as a result, registered Democrats currently hold the same 800,000-vote edge over Republicans that they did at a similar point four years ago (although smaller in percentage terms, 45-32 in ’08 to 43-31 today).

And North Carolina's one-stop voting, which allows new voters to register and vote on the same day, might allow the Democrats to make additional gains. In 2008, the white share of registered voters actually fell from 74.3 percent on October 11 to 73.4 percent by Election Day. Given Obama’s slim 14,000 vote victory, one-stop voting probably provided Obama’s margin of victory—more than 72,000 black voters registered over the final four weeks of the campaign. Perhaps Obama can't expect similarly dramatic gains over the final month, but the North Carolina electorate is likely to get whiter and more Democratic. So far this year, Democratic gains have tracked their improvements from 2008: nearly 50,000 new African American voters registered to vote since August 25--the same increase that Democrats saw between August 30 and October 11 of 2008.

But let’s say that same-day voting and less than 100 percent turnout from newly registered voters cancels out and Obama gets an advantage of 100,000 votes from new voters. Would it give him much breathing room? Yes, but it only provides Obama with a narrow route to victory. Here’s one way to think about it: North Carolina might behave more like a state that voted for Obama by about 2.5 points in 2008 if this year’s new voters had registered in ’08 and voted according to the exit polls. That's about as much as Obama won in Florida—but Obama would still need to run the table.