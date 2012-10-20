Yesterday's national polls continued to suggest a tight race in which the president holds a slight edge.

1) Obama is faring better in the national polls than he was last week. Yes, Gallup is a clear exception, but five of the seven polls released yesterday showed Obama with a slight edge. With the race this close, the battleground state math is more important, but neither candidate is likely to overcome a modest defeat in the national popular vote, so it's worth watching to see whether one candidate builds a clearer 2 or 3 point edge by Election Day.

2) A wave of polls in Florida showed Romney leading by an average of two points, roughly in-line with the polls conducted after the first debate, which showed Romney leading by 1.7 points.

Based on twitter conversations, I get the sense that partisans are more confident in their own slight leads. Republicans feeling great about Florida and optimistic in Ohio would be wise to consider that Obama’s doing about as well in Ohio as Romney is in Florida, and Democrats feeling great about Ohio but optimistic about Florida would be wise to consider the opposite.