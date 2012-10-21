But he won that nomination. And the unlikely victory seemed to vindicate an abiding liberal fantasy, which President Obama sometimes seems to share: that if you just show yourself to be decent enough, the skeptics cannot help but come around. The Nixon campaign against him was merciless, demolishing his old claim to wrap liberalism inside a conciliatory conservative rhetoric. One surrogate, Bob Dole, called him "as close as anyone has yet come to urging outright surrender"; another, Senator Hugh Scott of Pennsylvania, tabbed him the candidate of "acid, abortion, and amnesty"; a "Democrats for Nixon" commercial, portending Mitt Romney's infamous remarks in Boca Raton, said his proposal for a guaranteed minimum income -- which was not much more generous than Nixon's own proposal for a guaranteed minimum income -- would make 53 percent of the country vassals to the other 47. The last Gallup Poll had him down 59 percent to 36. And yet the abiding liberal fantasy survived even that.

James Reston, in his column the Sunday before Election Day, said "the thought that the American people are going to give Mr. Nixon and his policies and anonymous hucksters and twisters in the White House a landslide popular victory ... is a little hard to imagine." McGovern's idealistic young aides predicted victory outright. (Said one: "There's no way we can lose Texas.") Even after the landslide a novel called President McGovern's First Term held fast to the fantasy—imagining that had McGovern only run a last-minute ad inviting voters to ask, "Do I really trust Richard Nixon? ... Do I want to contribute to giving him a blank check, a license to do what he pleases for four long years?" he would have eked out a victory.

The fact that in real-life McGovern had run exactly that sort of campaign didn't deter the novelist. One of his TV commercials displayed all the headlines correctly laying the Watergate scandal on the Oval Office's doorstep—and when reporters ignored Watergate as an election issue, in an astonishing speech to a conference of UPI editors, McGovern yelled at them, calling Nixon's "the most corrupt administration in history...and every one of you in this room knows it." In another astonishing speech—well, it wasn't really a speech at all: instead, the candidate just played a recording of a Vietnam veteran saying, "I don't think the people really, really understand war and what's going on. We went into villages after they dropped napalm, and the human beings were fused together like pieces of metal that had been soldered."

If only elections could be framed as referenda on decency. If only someone shooting straight from the hip could call Americans to their better selves. If only ... then the world would change. This, more than any alleged policy extremism, was the soul of McGovernism. But Americans were not prepared to be called back to decency like that.

McGovern likely never suspected what Nixon aide Pat Buchanan revealed in testimony to the Senate Watergate hearing: that one of the of the goals of the Nixon reelection campaign's dirty tricks was to manipulate all the other viable Democrats except for McGovern into destroying one another, because they thought McGovern would be easiest to beat. Indeed, political aggression from his opponents seemed to baffle him; he simply never saw it coming. He was a good man in politics, perhaps too good; Mr. Christian, an aide entitled his memoir about him. Although he was a funny sort of Christian. He never seemed to accept that we live in a fallen world.