The particular subject matter of this book raises the interesting question of how best to do so. Achebe is not the only recent Nigerian writer to entertain the issue. Chimamanda Adichie, for all purposes Achebe’s heir as Nigerian novelist of broad repute, also wrote a book about Biafra, Half of a Yellow Sun. It is necessarily fiction—Adichie’s generation of Nigerians (she was born in 1977) possesses no direct knowledge of the conflict and knows only slips of stories about the siege years. But where Adichie submerges the details of Biafra’s political economy in favor of human protagonists, Achebe has elected to write a story where the republic herself is the heroine.

Thus we learn about Biafra’s flag, its administrative structure, its currency, and her national anthem: “Land of the Rising Sun” (from which Adichie’s book presumably got its title). We learn about the pre-war pursuit and extermination of regional minorities that led to the country’s founding. We shake our heads when the United Nations fails to make interventions that are today standard operating practice. We read about ogbunigwe, a distressingly innovative scrap metal bomb developed by scientists and engineers at the Biafran think tank RAP.

Both books serve as admirable representations of a moment of huge importance for the most populous and dynamic country in Africa. And there is only superficial conflict between representing Biafra in fiction or as memoir. Both join a battle to fill the hole left by western histories of Africa. Even more than the specific history that he covers, this is Achebe’s aim. His earlier novels, he writes in this book, were political protests, simply for their existence. “There were people who thought we didn’t have a past. What I was doing was to say politely that we did—here it is.”

If the book has a more concrete argument, it is that the state of Biafra failed—but was not “failed” in the modern geopolitical sense. Rather, the breakaway nation was functional and consensual to a degree unusual in twentieth-century Africa. Its actual ethnic and political cohesion is debatable, but Achebe paints a lovely picture of the early days of secession, in which “young girls ... had taken over the job of controlling traffic. They were really doing it by themselves—no one asked them to. That this kind of spirit existed made us feel tremendously hopeful. Clearly something had happened to the psyche of an entire people to bring this about.”

This insight is welcome and useful—particularly as modern Nigeria suffers from grubby corruption, self-dealing, and the same cycle of violent ethnic and religious clashes that began the civil war. Biafra was able to ask substantive foundational questions: “What would be the core components of our new nation-state? What did we mean by citizenship and nationhood?” Nigeria proper seemed to have neither the opportunity nor the inclination to ask these questions. Even though the nation won the war, its failure to reckon with the basic tensions of its anatomy have proven utterly debilitating.

