Baseball analogies are particularly overused come playoff season, but in this case it's unavoidable. Mitt Romney heads into the final presidential debate, one with a foreign-policy focus, having already taken two mighty swings in trying to hit a home run off of what Republicans have convinced themselves was a hanging curveball, the fatal Sept. 11. attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya. Each time—on the night of the attacks, and at last week's debate on Long Island—he whiffed. Meanwhile, new reports over the weekend have further undermined the Republican critique. Will Romney take another swing Monday night, even at the risk of a big strike-out?

For weeks now, I've been truly mystified by Republicans' alacrity over the attacks' value as an issue to campaign on—and by the way that the media coverage of the attacks has encouraged this preoccupation. Poll after poll has made clear how low voters are ranking foreign policy as a determining factor this year, and yet here was Romney on the night of the Benghazi attack jumping to capitalize on attacks in a city that millions of Americans had never heard of. His statement from that night is still jarring: "I’m outraged by the attacks on American diplomatic missions in Libya and Egypt and by the death of an American consulate worker in Benghazi. … It’s disgraceful that the Obama Administration’s first response was not to condemn attacks on our diplomatic missions, but to sympathize with those who waged the attacks." It was outdone that night only by the tweet sent out by Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus: "Obama sympathizes with attackers in Egypt. Sad and pathetic." The overwhelmingly negative reaction to Romney's statement did not keep him from holding a shakily-executed press conference redoubling his critique of the Obama administration the following morning, when it was clear that among the four Americans killed in Benghazi was Ambassador Chris Stevens.

Romney's initial opportunism was chalked up to his party's conviction that Obama is the second coming of Jimmy Carter—here was Obama's own Iran hostage crisis, never mind the many ways in which the two events differed. Romney himself had written a whole book premised on the notion that Obama has been on a worldwide tour apologizing for America, so the fact that our Cairo embassy had put out a statement lamenting the anti-Islam video that was stirring up crowds in Egypt was apparently too hard for Romney to resist seizing on. The real question, though, is why his campaign has persisted on this front even after its initial foray went so poorly, going so far as to start invoking one of the fallen four Americans on the trail so often that his mother cried foul. And in answering this question it becomes hard to separate the campaign's opportunism from media coverage of the attacks, which has gone from holding the administration to necessary account to, in some cases, losing all sense of perspective in the attempt to be seen as probing and impartial. Quite simply, important questions about the administration's performance somehow became inflated into a bona-fide scandal designation that was unjustified by the facts.

There were two administration failures around Benghazi: a failure to provide adequate security at the consulate, and a failure to provide a consistent explanation for what had happened on September 11 as the facts emerged. But these failures do not add up to the grand conspiracy of fecklessness and cover-up that Republicans have sought to portray, and that furrow-browed coverage of the attacks has suggested. For one thing, there is the matter of scale: horrific as the attacks were, and unusual as the killing of an ambassador is, one cannot help but wonder how much attention the deaths of these four Americans would be getting if they were not occurring during a relatively quiet (or quiescent) time for Americans abroad—if, say, they had occurred amid the persistent, large-scale loss of American life in Iraq in the middle of the last decade. Second, the dudgeon over the attacks overlooks important context, namely that Libya remains, despite that day's horror, a relatively bright spot for the U.S. in the Arab world. Where else have we seen large pro-American demonstrations of the sort that took place after the attacks?