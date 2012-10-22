In May, Iowa Congressman Steve King ran afoul of immigrants-rights groups when he compared America’s newest arrivals to dogs. “You want a good bird dog? he asked a town hall. “Pick the one that’s the friskiest … not the one that’s over there sleeping in the corner.” He suggested this as a model for America’s immigration policy: “We’ve got the pick of every donor civilization on the planet.”

King, who owns bird dogs, insisted last month that the comparison was a “compliment.” And yet the congressman -- a bete noire of left-wing media thanks to his outlandish persona -- has run afoul of groups on both sides of his crude comparison. In fact, the biggest outside spender on his race isn’t a group protecting the immigrants he offended, but rather a group protecting the animals he compared them to: the Humane Society.

The Humane Society Legislative Fund has spent $500,000 so far this cycle to defeat King in his race against Democrat Christine Vilsack—currently rated a toss-up by Real Clear Politics. That’s half of the Humane Society’s total election budget. After five terms in the House, King is running in a newly gerrymandered district, making this the toughest race of his career.

The Humane Society’s ad campaign, called “Stop the King of Cruelty,” shows images of barbed wire and sad-eyed dogs in cages. It focuses on King’s opposition to pet-related legal protections, such as stronger laws against animal fighting. After years of King’s disdain and ridicule—he calls them “anti-meat liberals”—animal rights groups undoubtedly relish the opportunity to oust him from the House. “Steve King has most extreme record on animal cruelty issues in the entire Congress,” says Michael Markarian, President of the Human Society Legislative Fund.