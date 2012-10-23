The demographics of these schools offer some revelations as well. As a sector, exam schools are more diverse than the nation’s public high schools overall, partially because they tend to be concentrated in large urban areas. Black students are overrepresented (30 percent enrollment versus only 17 percent nationally), and so are Asian kids (21 percent versus 5 percent). White kids are actually underrepresented, as are Hispanic students. More girls than boys apply and are accepted to exam schools, while nationally, in all public schools, the gender split is about even. The schools tend to have nearly perfect attendance (when I taught in a D.C. public high school, perfect attendance was like Bali Ha’i—a paradise to be dreamed of, never experienced), and the only real discipline problem is the temptation for students to cheat.

When it comes to the mechanics and statistics of admissions, some schools rival an Ivy League college. At the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)—a school that Carl Sagan called “a gift from the people of Illinois to the human future” and whose alumni include the founders of Yelp and YouTube—no fewer than 16 people review each application before an admissions decision is made. More than 3,300 eighth-graders applied for only 480 spots in the class of 2015 at the renowned Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia. And Korean-American applicants to Bergen County Academies in New Jersey can spend months in specialized “cram schools” to prepare for the admissions tests—akin to the hagwons of Seoul or Pusan. But while plenty of anxious parents and hyper-achieving kids crowd these pages, the selection systems are designed to mitigate string-pulling. At Thomas Jefferson, for example, admissions are handled by a separate office within the Fairfax County Public Schools, not by the school itself.

Once kids are in, the best of these schools provide an educational experience like no other. The authors describe campuses where students use electron microscopes in nanotechnology labs or are given days off to engage in independent research alongside professionals. Finn and Hockett point to such enriching activities to argue that exam schools encourage middle- and upper-class residents to remain within the public education system. One parent at Jones College Prep, in Chicago, told the authors that their family looked at a private school, but it “just didn’t have a $25,000 advantage over Jones.” Another parent said, “You sometimes forget that [Jones] is a public school.” An alternate rationale is that these campuses provide high-quality, public options for a few talented low-income kids. (Of course, smart but poor kids who are less likely to have attended strong elementary or middle schools are often disadvantaged in admissions.)

Finn and Hockett are not oblivious to the larger issues surrounding such schools: uncomfortable ethical issues around subjective judgments of achievement, racial and equity concerns, and the thousands of kids who are turned away. “Selectivity is [the] rational response to the tough reality that resources are finite, that kids differ in their needs, interests, strengths, and accomplishments, and that no system can realistically offer everything to everybody all the time,” they write. “We fret that selective is somehow incompatible with fair—and we’re mindful of times and places when selectivity has served as a way of keeping some kids (or kinds of kids) outside the sanctum, especially when those who get selected then receive (or are perceived to receive) a better education than those left outside. Private schools can generally get away with that sort of thing. Public schools can’t.”

But—and here is the fundamental problem with their argument—it seems like some of these public exam schools are getting away with that sort of thing. Even though most selective high schools report high rejection rates, and wring their hands over lack of diversity, only a few regularly evaluate their admissions procedures for validity or bias, nor have they developed evaluation metrics for how much their students learn. Instead, they tend to rely on evaluative factors like AP exam scores, rather than value-added gains that demonstrate student growth. This knowledge gap makes it hard to know whether expanding selective schools will improve American education overall, and the current capacity of selective admissions public schools is so slight that even a significant expansion would still leave thousands of other deserving, high-potential kids behind.

Still, American education is increasingly evolving to emphasize choice and differentiation, from charter schools and individualized learning, to voucher programs and inter-district enrollment. Right now, the incredible demand for exam schools far outstrips the available supply—parents and students see value in these schools, even without formal confirmation of their effectiveness. As we strive to offer better educations to all students, Exam Schools takes the important first steps toward illuminating an option that may eventually have resonance for our public school system as a whole.

Rachael Brown works for Bellwether Education, and is a former public high school teacher.