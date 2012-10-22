Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

Boys’ Club: confessions of a female foreign correspondent.

The Virginia Quarterly Review | 7 min (1,647 words)

In Saudi Arabia, covert film screenings are revolutionary.

The Guardian | 5 min (1,179 words)