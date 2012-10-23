You can take a look at the op-ed... I said that we would provide guarantees, and—and that was what was able to allow these companies to go through bankruptcy, to come out of bankruptcy. Under no circumstances would I do anything other than to help this industry get on its feet. And the idea that has been suggested that I would liquidate the industry, of course not. Of course not

“The op-ed” that Romney mentioned was a column that appeared in the New York Times in late 2008. And it’s been the source of considerable confusion, because the article itself was more nuanced than the headline, “Let Detroit Go Bankrupt.” (For that reason, I actually criticized the Obama campaign for using the headline in an early advertisement.) As Romney has correctly pointed out, he never said he wanted the companies to go through liquidation. He said he wanted a “managed bankruptcy” in which the companies reorganized their operations, downsizing but continuing to operate—ideally, in a leaner, more profitable form.

This is, in fact, what both Chrysler and GM eventually did, under terms set by Obama. But the key question, in late 2008 (when President Bush approved the initial, short-term rescue) and again in spring 2009 (when Obama approved the second, long-term rescue) was how the two car companies would get money to reorganize. A company can’t operate while in bankruptcy if it can’t pay its bills. And it can’t pay its bills if it can’t get loans.

In normal economic times, companies turn to banks and private investors. But that was not possible in late 2008 and early 2009, because the financial sector was in crisis. The only realistic source of financing was Washington. If Obama had not approved the loans, most likely the companies would have had nowhere to turn, leaving liquidation as their only recourse. The effects on the midwest and quite possibly the rest of the country would have been devastating.

Did Romney support Obama’s decision? Did he support putting taxpayer dollars on the line—at a time when, let's not forget, the public already had a severe case of bailout fatigue? In the Times column, Romney wrote of providing “government guarantee.” That’s not the same thing as government loaning the money directly. And Romney wrote specifically of financing in the "post-bankruptcy" period, which isn't the same thing as financing during bankruptcy.

Still, the Times op-ed, written months before Obama made his decision, isn't definitive. And when Obama first made his decision, Romney initially said some positive things, hinting that he supported the rescue plan. But the support was as tentative as it sounded. Weeks later, in a National Review blog item criticizing one proposal for GM restructuring, Romney wrote that government's proper role was to "backstop the post-restructuring debt." (He also predicted that the proposal, similar to the final one, would "make GM the living dead.")