If you had somehow managed to avoid the entire presidential campaign for the past few weeks—had, say, gone to fight with the rebels in Syria—and returned to see the final presidential debate, you would probably assume that Barack Obama was cruising to reelection. You would see an incumbent president confidently and proudly holding forth about how he had managed to rebuild the country's standing in the world, gotten us out of one war and halfway out of another, and, not without some difficulties, helped usher in a new era in the Arab world. You would see a challenger pulling punches, finding agreement as much as difference with the incumbent, looking quite a bit unsteady (with even a hint of Nixonian dampness on the upper lip) and generally seeming like someone playing for a gentleman's second place.

But of course that's not where the race is at. It is more or less tied, with at best a slight edge for Obama on the Electoral College map. Which leant an air of surreality to the event in Boca Raton. And at moments one sensed that Obama felt the surreality as well. As he was hammering Romney over and over—for his anachronistic view of the world, for his "all over the map" stances on Afghanistan and so much else, for his empty talk of military buildup (equating Romney's lament about the bygone Navy to talk of "horses and bayonets")—one half expected him to suddenly stop and paraphrase another Democratic candidate's Saturday Night Live moment: "I can't believe I'm almost losing to this guy!"

How to explain Obama's dominance? Well, for one thing, he's clearly learned the lesson of the first listless debate in Denver, learned it so well that it's almost a pity that he will likely never perform in another debate in his entire life. The oratorical adjustments alone are striking—how many "ums" did you hear tonight from the country's leading um-ster? Not many. There was also the motivation of finding himself in the biggest political fight of his life and knowing he needed to press his advantage as far as he could. More than all that, though, I suspect there was the assertiveness that comes with the sense of ownership and authority that the president has developed around this whole part of his job. Remember, before Obama became a community organizer in Chicago and a student of the country's domestic plight, he was a young man of the world, sitting in his sarong in Jakarta on a post-college visit to his mother, stopping off in Pakistan to see his friends in Karachi. He put himself on the map giving a speech against the war in Iraq; in the Senate, one of the few issues that held his attention was nuclear disarmament. Even before he stepped into the White House, this was a realm he thought himself well versed in.

And four years into his term, that ownership is of course multiplied exponentially, not only because of everything he's been through—bin Laden, the European debt crisis, the Arab Spring, the dramas with Netanyahu—but because of how this whole front compares with the home one. Something that's become so plain these last few months is how acutely Obama is aware of how far he's fallen short on the domestic side, not only with the economic recovery but with his whole vision for transforming politics. Whereas, for all the troubles abroad—the Syrian bloodbath, the Benghazi attack, etc.—he surely believes he's achieved real progress. And finds it galling as hell, no doubt, that this former private equity man who managed to offend England over the Olympics and is being tutored by Dan Senor, the former Bush spokesman in Baghdad, may be on the verge of taking the country back to the disastrous Bush ways. Obama could barely contain his scorn in riffs such as this one: