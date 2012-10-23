Last week, we troubled you with a list of five ridiculous Congressional candidates who will likely win their House races. Now we want to make up to you with a list of five Senate and Congressional candidates—some ridiculous, some downright confounding—who could lose. We hope it provides a little comfort in the prickly form of schadenfreude.

Todd Akin

Akin really couldn’t fall any further after he uttered the words “legitimate rape,” as if that were a real thing, in an August television interview. If he hadn’t done so, and massively torpedoed his poll numbers, the Senate candidate’s many other forehead-slapping remarks might have gotten a little more attention. There’s the one where he likens his opponent, Claire McCaskill, to a dog (“She goes to Washington, D.C., it’s a little bit like one of those dogs, you know ‘fetch.’”) The interview in which he observes that she was more “ladylike” in her 2006 campaign. And then there’s the more run-of-the-mill stuff: his opposition to equal pay legislation on the grounds of government intrusion, say, and his belief that science doesn’t support evolution.

The race remains close, but in McCaskill’s control: Akin has been polling consistently behind her for weeks.