Eight years ago, John Kerry won 41 percent of the white vote and lost to President Bush by nearly three points. If Obama wins 41 percent of white voters in 2012, he'll win reelection thanks to an increasingly diverse country where non-white voters will represent roughly one-quarter of the electorate and cast roughly 80 percent of their ballots for the president. In September, President Obama held 41 percent of the white vote and that was enough for 49-plus percent of the vote and a four-point lead, even as polls found deflated enthusiasm among the young and Latino voters necessary for Obama to capitalize on favorable demographic trends. And if Obama’s vaunted ground operation or late gains in enthusiasm could rejuvenate non-white turnout rates to ’08 levels, Obama could afford to win as few as 38 percent of white voters and squeak out a narrow victory.

But since the first presidential debate, Obama’s support among white voters has fallen beneath the range consistent with reelection, even if minorities vote at the same rate that they did four years ago. An average of recent polls shows Obama holding 37.9 percent of white voters—and in 2008, poll internals tended to underestimate McCain's lead among white voters, at least compared to the exit polls. A combination of low enthusiasm and low support among Democratic-leaning independent voters are responsible for much of Obama’s decline, and polls suggest that a disproportionate share of them are whites without a college degree or Northeasterners. For Romney to maintain or grow his lead among white voters, these voters will either need to stay home or cast votes for the Republican.

In the modern political era, it has taken extraordinary circumstances for Democrats to perform so poorly. The last Democratic candidate to fall so low was Walter Mondale, who only won 35 percent of the white vote in 1984. Even Michael Dukakis won 40 percent of the white vote in 1988. In 2010, House Democrats only won 37 percent of the white vote—the lowest tally for any party since the 1820s. Those blowouts resulted in 400 or 500 electoral vote landslides and a historic 63-seat gain in the House, but in 2012 it would only provide Romney with a narrow victory, since the non-white share of the electorate promises to be higher than it was in any of those contests.