THE CONCEPT OF the “sophomore slump” haunts most popular media: the “one-hit wonder” pop singer unable to catch fire again, the movie franchise that disappoints on second outing. Literary artists seem no less susceptible to an inability to compound artistic triumph. Rather than underwhelm with a weak follow-up novel, though, the breakthrough novelist all too often regresses to the short story.

Recently we have seen Junot Díaz return with a second book of short stories after his acclaimed novel The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao (granted, it was Drown, his first collection of stories that established him); and earlier Yann Martel’s response to his Booker Prize was the distribution of his juvenilia in a revised reissue of the collection The Facts About the Helsinki Roccamatios. (Conversely, Jhumpa Lahiri’s return to short stories after a novelistic sojourn with the misbegotten The Namesake was practically reason to cheer.) Annie Proulx, after The Shipping News, has largely committed herself to the short story, producing three books of Wyoming tales of diminishing quality. David Foster Wallace never finished a novel after Infinite Jest, sticking to longish short stories that often yearned for fuller explication.

The work of these writers differs significantly in tone, subject matter, and quality, but each of them seems to believe that short- and long-form writing could be toggled back and forth, that his or her mastery of one implied that the other was as easily conquered. Now add to their number the Irish-born writer Emma Donoghue, who, at the very moment her career as a novelist seemed most established, has published a collection that conveys a seeming unawareness of the power of the short story to speak through elisions and brevity. Her stories are all explication, a series of novels in miniature.

Donoghue’s novel Room was a trans-Atlantic sensation; its tale of a kidnapped woman and her young son living out their life in narrowly circumscribed captivity not only carried off the old parlor-trick of filtering a complicated tale through the consciousness of an innocent (the son), it also neatly mirrored the saga of Jaycee Dugard—a coincidence that fueled American sales. (Like the mother of Room’s narrator, Dugard had been raped and impregnated by her captor before being freed; the novel made the story of the real-world escape a bit more thrilling and certainly more vivid.) For her part, Donoghue has said that the novel was inspired in part by the Fritzl kidnapping case, which came to light in Austria in 2008; and she was criticized for borrowing the lurid patina from real human misery to create fiction.