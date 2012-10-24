As the result of a focused investigation, the number of known exonerations in California has grown more rapidly than in any other state, from eighty to 120 in just a few months. “California is a very large state,” said Gross. “We knew there were a lot of false convictions and exonerations that we hadn’t heard about. We’ve found some of them, but there are many others out there.”

The Berkeley-Hollway report is preliminary. A full study is due in 2013. The project includes some cases that do not qualify under Registry’s criteria, such as cases that were dismissed prior to conviction or acquittals for insufficient evidence. So far they have documented 213 Californians who were imprisoned on felony charges that were ultimately dismissed or resulted in acquittals. Forty of them were sentenced to death, life or life without parole for convictions that were later overturned or dismissed.

“This data shows that both inadvertent mistakes and deliberate misconduct are more common in our justice system than most people think,” said John Hollway, founder of Hollway Advisory Services. “We are seeing prosecutors and defense attorneys work hand in hand to reduce these errors. A systematic review of the mistakes will allow us to measure the frequency and costs of justice system flaws, especially in this era of prison overcrowding and cost overruns.”

Will it make a difference in California?

Proposition 34’s proponents certainly think it will help them make their case. “Voters in California now have another powerful set of facts to support a Yes on 34 vote—the 120 innocent people wrongly convicted in California just since 1989,” said Natasha Minsker, manager of the Yes on 34 campaign. “This research shows that a shocking number of innocent people have been wrongly convicted in California and that we continue to make the kind of mistakes that send innocent people to death row.”

The polling showing public support for the death penalty may not be as solid as it first seems. A Los Angeles Times poll showed that when voters were asked about banning “the death penalty,” 51 percent opposed the idea and 34 percent supported it. But when voters were read a summary of the proposition -- including the plan to set aside $100 million for police investigations and requires prisoners to work and pay restitution to victims’ families -- and asked how they would vote, the result was a statistical dead heat, with 12 percent of the voters undecided on the measure.

On Monday, the Yes on 34 campaign released several television and radio advertisements. Perhaps the most powerful is that in which former Los Angeles County District Attorney Gil Garcetti declares, “California’s death penalty serves no useful purpose—and I should know—I prosecuted death penalty cases for three decades of my life.”

Echoing the findings of the Exoneration Registry, Garcetti adds, “After a lifetime in law enforcement, I have come to realize that life in prison without parole is the better choice because it means we will never make a fatal mistake.”

Maurice Possley, a Pulitzer Prize winning former investigative reporter for the Chicago Tribune, is an investigator and writer/researcher for the National Registry of Exonerations.