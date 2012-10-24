The stories these women tell are horrifying, especially because so many of them involve rape by men who were supposed to have their backs, their own band of brothers. The use of date-rape drugs is prevalent, as is the refusal by superiors to believe rape charges. One woman stationed at an isolated base in Alaska couldn’t tell anyone about multiple rape attacks because all outside calls were routed through a base operator who listened in. Several other women were themselves charged with adultery because their rapists were married. An accomplished young Marine with a post at the prestigious Marine Corps Barracks in Washington was horrified to watch her rapist go unpunished while she was charged with conduct-unbecoming and public intoxication.

The film focuses on the case of Kori Cioca, a Coast Guard vet now living in Ohio. Having failed to convince superiors to investigate or charge her rapist, Cicoa is now just on a quest to get the Veterans Administration to cover medical treatment for her jaw, which was broken by the commander who subsequently raped her. (Cicoa is eventually denied because she left the Coast Guard two months before the end of her initial enlistment.) In one of the film’s most heartbreaking scenes, Cicoa is at a Bob Evans restaurant when she overhears a waitress mention that she has just signed up for the military. Cicoa, who has PTSD, carries a knife everywhere, and planned her suicide several years ago—going so far as to write a suicide letter for her mother—approaches the waitress and begs her to reconsider.

Perhaps more shocking than the stories of these women (and one man in the film) is the total failure of the military to competently address the problem. The Department of Defense estimates that roughly 19,000 sexual assaults occur each year within the military services, and just a fraction of those—around 3,100 in 2010—are reported. Of those rapes that are brought to the military’s attention, only 17% are ever prosecuted. (National surveys estimate that 37% of rapes in the general population are prosecuted.) And a 2011 DoD report revealed that only 6% of troops who commit rape ever spend any time in jail. Although female soldiers may report sexual assaults to civilian law enforcement, they are encouraged to report first to their commanding officer or to military police. In some cases, when military commanders have declined to prosecute a rape charge, military investigators have taken the cases instead to a local district attorney’s office.

In 2005, under pressure after several high-profile scandals including sexual abuse cases at the Air Force Academy, the Defense Department set up the Office of Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPRO) to “improve prevention of sexual assault, significantly enhance support to victims, and increase reporting and accountability.” Most such offices established under duress are usually more symbolic than substantive, lacking the power or influence to make policy. But they at least act as committed advocates for their stated mission. SAPRO’s work is so inadequate, that it raises the question of whether the office’s entire existence is just some sort of cruel joke. The office produces ludicrous training videos that wouldn’t pass muster for a junior high PSA. In one, a female soldier is accosted on base at night and when she screams for help, the men who come running lecture her. “Where’s your buddy?” one asks, referencing SAPRO’s oh-so-helpful suggestion that women travel on base with a “buddy” in order to avoid being caught alone. “I didn’t think I needed one!" replies the ridiculously flaky victim.