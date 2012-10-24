Another week, another Republican candidate in trouble for impolitic remark about a subject that really ought not to vex even a half-skilled politician: Rape. You’d think any good conservative could fulminate about needing to lock up rapists, and then shut up. But, instead, 2012 has seen a slew of candidates opt to expound about the biology and sociology of rape instead. Not that they're monolithic. True to the big tent nature of the GOP, a unified theory of rape, God, and pregnancy has yet to emerge. Below, a handy guide to the various theories on the subject:

Divine Conception Theorists

The theory of divine conception holds that when rape results in pregnancy, that’s because God planned it that way. Just this week, Indiana Senate candidate Richard Mourdock got all choked up as he explained this in a debate with opponent Joe Donelly. Struggling not to cry, he said, “I think even when life begins in that horrible situation of rape, that it is something God intended to happen.”

If Mourdock is 2012’s Galileo of the sacred-rape theory, the Copernicus is surely Sharron Angle, who came within a hair of winning Harry Reid’s Senate seat in 2010. When a reporter asked her, “So in other words, rape and incest would not be something…?” Angle responded, “You know, I’m a Christian. And I believe that God has a plan and a purpose for each one of our lives, and that he can intercede in all kinds of situations. And we need to have a little faith in many things.”