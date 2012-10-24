The debates of campaign 2012 are over, and the candidates never really got around to talking tech policy. It’s just as well, since they agree on most of the issues. In position statements sent to the New York Tech Meetup, Barack Obama talks more about open government data and crowd funding, while Mitt Romney repeats lines on cutting taxes and regulation and going after China. But both hit on the importance of bringing in more highly skilled immigrants, investing in research, and beefing up science education to fuel the tech economy.

And yet, the candidates have been essentially silent on the most pressing, damaging, and fixable problem the industry faces: the patent system.

The United States’ regime for protecting intellectual property, especially in the nebulous and rapidly evolving world of software development, has turned into a farce. Instead of encouraging innovation, it’s incentivizing companies to waste time and money bludgeoning each other with patent lawsuits that might otherwise be spent coming up with better products. That’s not just a problem for tech companies’ profit margins—it's also a massive disservice to consumers, who pay more for less choice. The only people who benefit from the current system are lawyers. And it’s crying out for an overhaul.

How bad off are we? The New York Times laid out most of what a president would need to know a couple weeks ago. The number of patent lawsuits filed has almost tripled over the last two decades, as big companies claim broad title to business models, algorithms, and basic attributes like the iPhone's rounded corners and pinch-to-zoom feature. They’ll even buy entire portfolios of patents they didn’t come up with themselves, purely for the purpose of beating up rivals. $20 billion has been spent over the past two years on patent purchases and litigation in the smartphone industry alone, adding about a 20 percent “innovation tax” on new products. Last year, for the first time, Google and Apple spent more buying patents and defending them in court than they did on research and development, according to their SEC filings.