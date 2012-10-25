Support thought-provoking, quality journalism. Join The New Republic for $3.99/month.

Despite the assertions of many liberal writers I read and otherwise admire, I don’t think that politicians like Mourdock oppose rape exceptions because they hate women or want to control women. I think they’re totally oblivious and insensitive and can’t for a moment place themselves in the shoes of a woman who becomes pregnant from a rape. I think most don’t particularly care that their policy decisions can impact what control a woman does or doesn’t have over her own body. But if Mourdock believes that God creates all life and that to end a life created by God is murder, then all abortion is murder, regardless of the circumstances in which a pregnancy came about.

Take a look again at Mourdock’s words: “I came to realize that life is that gift from God. And...even when life begins in that horrible situation of rape, that it is something that God intended to happen.” The key word here is “it.” I think it’s pretty clear that Mourdock is referring to a life that is conceived by a rape. He is not arguing that rape is the something that God intended to happen.

This is a fairly common theological belief, the understanding of God as an active, interventionist deity. It’s also not limited to conservative Christians. There are liberal Christians who also argue that things work out the way they’re supposed to. Some of them are in my own family, and I disagree with them. But it is one way of grappling with the problem of theodicy, trying to understand why God would allow bad things to happen.

When it comes to new life, this need to believe that everything happens for a reason gets a supporting turbo-boost from several biblical teachings, including the idea that God can bring goodness out of evil. There’s also Jeremiah 1:5, a powerful and comforting verse for many Christians, which says, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you.” In context, the verse is God declaring that He had set aside a special role for Jeremiah as a prophet before Jeremiah was conceived. But it has been interpreted to imply that God knows and cares about each one of us, and has since before we even existed.