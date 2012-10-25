In recent elections, the role of a Republican presidential candidate’s spouse has been rather clear. With a few well-placed winks, she is meant to grab the attention of the middle-of-the-road voter who is worried that the rabidly-conservative GOP base will have the candidate’s ear, and to ensure them that pillow talk will be a moderating force. Laura Bush smoked! She was an avid reader! She—like Barbara Bush and Elizabeth Dole and Nancy Reagan and Betty Ford before her—was pro-choice! Ann Romney, by contrast, has been a crucial part of her husband’s attempt to appeal to the right, ensuring them that any whispered advice will be moral fortification.

There are, first of all, the conservative litmus tests that Mrs. Romney passes with flying colors. Though she donated to Planned Parenthood in the mid-1990s, she, like her husband, has since refashioned herself as pro-life—a position she forthrightly discussed on The View last week. During the same show, she listed working with at-risk youths as one of her causes (in addition to awareness of breast cancer and multiple sclerosis, with which she is afflicted), and said that one of the most important things that can be done for those kids is to let them know that God loves them. This was not her first time invoking religion. Whatever queasiness GOP consultants might feel about drawing attention to the couple’s Mormon faith isn’t shared by Ann. She’s been unafraid to talk about the role religion has played in the couple’s life, framing her husband’s presidential campaign as an undertaking inspired by prayer.

But in some sense, as evidenced by the abortion reversal, those are cosmetic stances, preapproved and tweaked by image consultants. What is more powerful about Mrs. Romney is how she seems to encapsulate a bygone way of life, the old America that seems to have slipped away, an America in which people are prosperous enough to raise five children on one salary, and fill their garage with “a couple of Cadillacs.” An America where the wife has time to make Welsh skillet cakes and volunteer for equine therapy programs and wears pink dresses with nipped waists because that’s how her husband prefers her to look, where her favorite movie, after all these years, is the one she saw on their first date, where she and her husband look at each other adoringly and hold hands in public like they’ve been doing since they were teenagers, because they have. (The Romneys really do think of themselves as joined at the hip: Romney was the first governor of Massachusetts to request that an image of his wife—via a framed picture beside him—be in his official portrait.)

In interviews, Ann Romney has characterized her decisions to convert to her future husband’s Mormonism, to marry at 19, and to forgo any career outside motherhood as radical choices she made in the face of disapproval from her parents and from her newly empowered peers, who, she told the Times, reacted by “turn[ing] their noses down at me.” It was, as she likes to emphasize, almost countercultural at the time she chose it (in the same way that evangelicals sometimes speak of their path as countercultural).