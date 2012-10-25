With just 12 days to go, every day without signs of Romney making gains in Ohio, Wisconsin, or Nevada counts as a win for the president. Obama has held a persistent lead in all three states and could combine to provide the president with 271 electoral votes, enough to win reelection.

New SurveyUSA and Time polls showed Obama maintaining a 3 to 5 point edge in the critical state of Ohio, roughly consistent with Obama’s lead in similar polls conducting live interviews with cell phone-only voters. Rasmussen showed a tied race (down one point from the Obama lead they’ve shown since August) but it’s hard to make much of a one-point movement. Both PPP and Rasmussen showed Obama at or above 50 percent in Nevada, and Mason Dixon showed Obama up by 2 points in Wisconsin. That's one of Obama’s weakest results in the Badger State, but it comes from a firm that has tended to produce Republican-leaning results (recently including Romney+7 in Florida).

While all three states are close, Obama’s advantage in all three states is unusually consistent and quite clear. In fact, there’s a case that Obama has never trailed in any of them, even when Obama couldn’t buy a lead in a national telephone survey for a whole week following the first presidential debate. Romney could only manage one point leads in three Republican-leaning polls of Ohio conducted over the weekend immediately following the first presidential debate, while plenty of other polls showed Obama retaining a lead. In Wisconsin, Obama has hit or exceeded 49 percent in just about every survey since the Walker recall and Obama only trailed in two polls conducted immediately after Ryan was selected as his running mate. Obama’s lead is even more consistent in Nevada, where Romney hasn’t led in a single poll deemed worthy of the RCP average (although he did trail in a partisan poll). For historical comparison, check out the RCP averages from 2004 in Florida and Ohio.