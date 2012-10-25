That said, though, I’ve thought for months now that it was a mistake to cast Chicago’s anti-Romney message as a dichotomy of flip-flopper versus conservative, because, in fact, there was always a third major prong to the Obama attack: Romney as a self-interested plutocrat. This prong was arguably the most potent. It had the virtue of being easier to back up than the notion of Romney as arch-conservative -- there were all the various Bain Capital horror stories, the low tax rate, the hidden tax records. And it served as as a bridge between the two other lines of attack. How can Romney be both a say-anything guy and in hock to conservative ideology? Well, because he is at bottom a rapacious private equity guy who will do whatever it takes to get into power so that he can protect the interests of people just like him. This was the prong that led the attacks in the most crucial battleground state of Ohio, more than the “severely conservative” line -- as evidenced by this , the most devastating of the anti-Romney ads.

Which leads to an alternate critique that is gathering some steam, that the campaign spent too long on the anti-Romney attacks, whatever their nature. Glenn Thrush reports in Politico that some Democrats wonder why Obama waited so long to switch from attacking mode to emphasizing his own plans for the next four years, as the campaign did in sending out a 20-page booklet to swing-state voters this week:

Obama officials publicly claim the plan was in the works all along and doesn’t represent a major change. But many Democrats and observers see the Tuesday messaging switch as proof Obama leaned too heavily for too long on a negative “Hit Mitt” strategy, at the expense of a sustained push to convince skeptical voters the president deserves another four years.

“The Obama organization did the single best job of destroying a candidate I have ever seen in my career, from May to September,” said pollster Peter Brown, who conducts the Quinnipiac University poll of battleground states. “But that all went out the window when Romney showed people that the caricature of him as a clown was false. … Now he’s got to make the case for himself. If he was ahead now, my guess is he wouldn’t have taken the chance of putting all of this out there.”

People close to the president wouldn’t say why he hadn’t put out a compact, comprehensible list sooner — a task that is the policy equivalent of making sure the candidate’s name is spelled correctly on yard signs. But several Democrats behind the scenes said Obama was reluctant to be hemmed in by a campaign-year agenda if he were reelected — and he saw no need to put a detailed plan on the table earlier this year when Romney was squirming.

Others, including my colleague Jonathan Cohn , have pointed out that Obama has, all along, had much more of a second-term agenda than he was getting credit for. But Thrush is correct in noting that the campaign has allowed the spread of the perception that Obama does not have a straightforward checklist for the next four years--a perception that something as token as an earlier release of the booklet might have pushed against. It also would have helped matters if Obama were willing to speak as clearly and naturally about his vision for the years ahead when he’s on the debate stage or with on-the-record interviewers as he did when he was off the record with the Des Moines Register .