The Fascination of Henry Adams

John Quincy Adams was alarmingly an intellectual. His father John Adams, the future first Vice President and second President, took little John Quincy along when he went to France as a commissioner during the Revolutionary War. “J.Q.A.” began his higher education in Paris—at eleven. At thirteen he was at the University of Leiden, where he began the fullest diary of public life kept by a modern statesman. At twenty he was out of Harvard and was soon ready to practice law in Boston. But he disliked the law and was to refuse a seat on the Supreme Court. At twenty-seven he was minister to Holland and thereafter minister to Prussia, U.S. Senator from Massachusetts (while Boylston Professor of Rhetoric at Harvard), minister to Russia, chief of the delegation at Ghent that drew up the treaty with England ending the War of 1812, minister to England. As Monroe’s Secretary of State, he negotiated the Florida treaty with Spain, got the Oregon boundary dispute postponed, secured the recognition of the independence from Spain of the Latin American countries, drafted the Monroe Doctrine, and himself did the research for the classic report he wrote on weights and measures. After being defeated for a second Presidential term by Andrew Jackson, he served as a congressman from Massachusetts for seventeen years. At eighty-one “Old Man Eloquent,” as he was now called, collapsed and died in the House of Representatives after securing the defeat of the South’s “Gag Bill” prohibiting the discussion of slavery.

I keep John Quincy Adams over my desk because I am fascinated by intellectuals in politics. From Robespierre to de Gaulle, the Adamses to Woodrow Wilson, they are so steeped in the past and confident of the future. (Like Trotsky, they are always surprised by their frustrations.) For four generations, either as statesmen or historians—the two Presidents were both—the Adamses were at the center of American politics. As early as 1869, they were the only Americans listed in Francis Galton’s pioneer study, Hereditary Genius. But ending with and in Henry Adams, perhaps the most gifted, certainly the most theatrically disillusioned of them all, the family history, as Henry’s father Charles Francis Adams said, “was not a pleasant history to remember.”

In Descent from Glory, the most informative account we have of their troubles with each other, Paul C. Nagel notes that “no Adams made a comfortable accommodation to life.” They were proud of virtually incarnating America’s great beginnings but were easily irritated and made a point of being truculent. They had the highest expectations of themselves and always felt defeated. Henry was convinced that his grandfather “was disappointed because he was not supernatural.” They were all writers—Henry is now recognized as a major one. They went everywhere, knew the luminaries of every period, described each experience in letters that often became works of art. Each of them was passionate about literature, and up to Henry, who was free to write, complained that their duty to the state kept them from literature as their chief love. But they actually wrote so much that Charles Francis Adams had a public library built just to hold their diaries, letters, records, family portraits. The voluminous Adams papers now being gradually published by the Massachusetts Historical Society are a national archive in themselves. These magnificently edited first three volumes of Henry Adams’s correspondence between 1858 and 1892 (three final volumes will eventually carry the letters to 1918) make it clearer than ever that the Adams family history is a national treasure.