Likewise Stern has been at his worst when he has swung farthest over to the controlling side of his psyche. Amid hand-wringing over a string of scrubs like Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard, and LeBron James who went pro straight out of high school, Stern insisted that all NBA players be 19 and one year out—leading to the repulsive spectacle of one-and-done factories like Coach John Calipari’s Kentucky program. Most ignominiously, last year, at the urgning of small-market team owners, Stern vetoed a trade—in his capacity as “owner” of the New Orleans Hornets, which the NBA had briefly taken into receivership—that would have sent star point guard Chris Paul to the Lakers. The move backfired spectacularly: other teams involved in the trade got screwed badly (sorry, Dallas and Houston fans); Stern came under near-universal condemnation.

In recent years, the players have learned new ways to push back. Deron Williams essentially forced out Jerry Sloan, who had helmed the Utah Jazz since before some players were born. Carmelo Anthony did the same to the Knicks’ Mike D’Antoni. And the most notorious case wound up serving as a classic example of the imbalance between the league’s more powerful and less powerful figures–the very thing Stern the manager is accused of abetting. Three NBA stars who became buddies at the Olympics hatched a plan to all join the same team, leading the league’s biggest star to ditch his hometown in a parody of ostentatiousness. One result of superstars’ newfound power is that, heading into this season, there are no more than five or six teams that could even conceivably win the championship.

Indeed, the contemporary NBA could arguably use a new injection of Stern’s labor-battling energy. The league is exhibit A for the case that you need not be anti-labor to understand that the worker is not always right. But as Republican governors, education reformers, and the like have found, you cannot get away with treating talented laborers in service industries like they’re your soldiers. They will push back, and all the while the market will go on: This offseason, the Lakers, having failed to get Paul, instead picked up veteran point guard Steve Nash and the best center in the league, Dwight Howard. They have not looked this dominant since Shaq was in his prime.

Stern’s will be the longest tenure for any U.S. sports league commissioner, besting the NFL’s legendary Pete Rozelle by two months. On February 1, 2014, the new commissioner will be longtime deputy Adam Silver, dubbed “Mr. Congeniality,” whose background is in marketing, not labor law (although his father was Proskauer Rose’s chairman when Stern first joined the firm). The league will be continuing its expansion into foreign markets, most notably China. It will be a juggernaut invulnerable to the major threats that could have felled it when Stern began.

But it will be vulnerable to smaller dangers—stagnation, competitive imbalance, a vague sense that the fix is in—that Stern helped create. When Dr. James Naismith hung up two peach baskets at that YMCA more than a century ago, it was expressly to create a game that did not require coaches, much less a league commissioner. But who knows how Naismith would have dealt with Kobe Bryant?