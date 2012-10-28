The need for additional polls was waning over the last few days. The state of the race and pollster house effects have been stable for so long that the results of the next poll can usually be predicted just by knowing the state and the firm. But last night, two less-frequent yet strong pollsters surveyed their home turf and added a different take on two crucial states.

Plenty of surveys have found a one or two point race in Ohio, but with one exception since the first presidential debate, live interview surveys contacting cell phones have shown Obama leading by 3 to 5 points in Ohio. This pattern added credibility to the case that Obama held a larger lead in Ohio than a simple polling average might suggest. But last night's well-regarded Ohio Newspaper Poll (conducted with the University of Cincinnati) found a tied race at 49 a piece, and although it's just one poll, it's the best survey to support the possibility of a dead-heat in Ohio. The small number of undecided voters should also raise eyebrows. Most Ohio polls show 5 or 6 percent undecided, but the Ohio poll found few, if any. If that's the result of pushing undecided voters harder than other pollsters, then there's a chance this is a harbinger of late movement in the Buckeye State.

On the other hand, the Ohio Poll was conducted over the same period as many other surveys last week, and all showed a larger Obama advantage. That doesn't mean that the Ohio Poll is wrong, but it means that the tighter race can't be attributed to the possibility that Romney has made recent gains, since similar polls conducted over the same period show Obama ahead by a few points. For that same reason, the Ohio poll isn't sufficient to change the assessment of Ohio in the absence of additional data.