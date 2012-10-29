This year’s World Series did not match last year’s in excitement. It was a 4-0 series sweep by the San Francisco Giants over the Detroit Tigers. Only last night’s game, which the Giants won 4-3 in the tenth inning, was a nail-biter, or in the Giants’ vocabulary, “torture.” What was most interesting, however, was that the Giants won at all – and took the Series for the second time in three years.

These kind of victories bespeak dynasties, like the late ‘90s Yankees, who won three championships in a row. But the Giants are a relatively modest team. They have only one potential Hall of Fame player, catcher Buster Posey, who will probably also win this year's National League Most Valuable Player award. (Pitcher Tim Lincecum might have been on the way to Cooperstown two years ago, but he has been on a slide since 2010, and Cain has yet to win a Cy Young.) The Tigers, by contrast, had three potential Hall of Famers on their roster, Justin Verlander, Miguel Cabrera, and Prince Fielder.

If you look at the Giants’ team statistics, they don’t look like those of a dynasty. They had the fifth best batting average in the major leagues, but were dead last in homeruns and fifteenth in RBIs, and they were seventh in ERA, and fifth in fielding. Those are good, but not great, numbers. If you look at the 2010 team, the Giants were first in pitching, but fifteenth in hitting. In each of those years, you could have picked out teams more likely to win the World Series. This year, it would have been the Washington Nationals, Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, and Texas Rangers. (The Giants also had the eighth highest payroll in the majors this year. In 2010, they had the tenth highest.)

And there’s another odd fact: this year’s World Championship Giants didn’t have much in common with the 2010 team. Outside of pitching, the World Series lineups had only one player in common: Buster Posey. Pablo Sandoval, this year’s most valuable player, was on the roster in 2010, but was benched in favor of Juan Uribe. The pitching staff was similar, except for closer Brian Wilson (who was out this year with Tommy John surgery) and Barry Zito, who was left off the roster in 2010 because he had performed so poorly. Still, there were anomalies in the pitching staff; Lincecum, the team’s ace in 2010, was in the bullpen this year.