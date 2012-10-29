This weekend, in a blockbuster move, the Oklahoma City Thunder traded guard James Harden—an All Star, Olympian, and last season’s Sixth Man of the Year—to the Houston Rockets. Because Harden’s talents would best be exploited on a team that does not also have Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, two of the best scorers in the league, and because the trade sends Oklahoma City two promising youngsters and two additional first-round draft picks, the consensus seems to be that the Thunder, which lost to the juggernaut Miami Heat in last year’s Finals, wisely sacrificed a decent shot at winning it all next year for an even better shot at winning it all a few years from now.

Still, given Harden’s talent and the lovable core he formed with Oklahoma City’s other young stars, there is an unmistakable sadness surrounding the trade (nearly every article and blog post has showed Harden alongside Durant and Westbrook, the other two members of the Thunder’s ex-trifecta). This sadness has occasionally curdled into anger. “P.S.: Harden didn’t ask for a trade,” tweeted Bill Simmons. “He just turned down a subpar offer from a team crying poverty that made 30-35 million PROFIT last season.”

But the main surprise is, well, everyone’s surprise. This was the rational decision. Oklahoma City could have kept Harden by offering him $60 million over four years, which is what he gets from Houston, and taken a luxury tax hit. But a newly punitive luxury tax instituted last year when the players and owners signed a new collective bargaining agreement made this as logical a move for them as it was for the Rockets. Like the rest of the league’s salary cap infrastructure, the tax is designed to distort the market in a way that distributes stars more evenly while preserving players’ rights to get more money for better performance. In several months, when the Thunder and the Rockets meet in the playoffs—a scenario that this weekend’s move made far more likely—it will be apparent that policies encouraging competitive balance reward the fans most of all.

There has undeniably been something special about the Thunder these past few years. Durant, Westbrook, and Harden—the oldest, Durant, just turned 24—rose from raw and exciting, the basketball equivalent of indie darlings, to a team three wins away from a championship. Any implicit rivalries among them were alchemized into further productivity on the court and marketability off it. Durant’s fluid, almost retro moves, veteran Nick Collison’s wisecracks, and most of all Harden’s distinctive facial hair even gave the Thunder something resembling hipster cred. It is a bit of a bummer that they won’t be playing together anymore.