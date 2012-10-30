In making his case, Costigliola calls Roosevelt “the fulcrum of the Grand Alliance,” and documents, visit by visit, the legwork done by the president and his team to sustain the “Big Three” partnership between Washington, London, and Moscow. In January 1941, for instance, Roosevelt’s most trusted aide, Harry Hopkins, visited London with the aim of determining whether the United Kingdom was ready to take on Germany. Hopkins was a hit, charming his way through the British public, Fleet Street, and Churchill’s inner circle, and exuding Anglo-American solidarity wherever he went. At a dinner in Glasgow, he rose to his feet and promised Churchill America’s unconditional support. “Whither thou goest, I will go; and where thou lodgest, I will lodge: thy people shall be my people, and thy God my God,” he said, quoting Ruth in the Old Testament. At that, Churchill is said to have wept. Two months later, the U.S. Congress passed the Lend-Lease act, sending over $30 billion worth of supplies to the United Kingdom.

Yet it was only after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor that the U.S.-British alliance became a true war-fighting partnership. Churchill soon flew to Washington and took up quarters on the second floor of the White House, where he made himself at home (and once supposedly greeted the president in the nude, an old chestnut for which Costigliola provides an earnest historiography). The visit centered on military planning: Roosevelt agreed to a “Europe-first” strategy and backed a U.S.-British invasion of northwest Africa. It was also a chance to sell the alliance to the American public and to underscore the two countries’ common heritage. Roosevelt and Churchill lit the White House Christmas tree together, and in his address to a joint session of Congress the prime minister spoke of his American mother and promised the two countries would both “beat the life out of the savage Nazi.”

Americans needed more convincing when it came to working with the Soviet Union, the headquarters of communism and erstwhile Nazi ally. As Costigliolia notes, U.S. and British ties with Stalin “lacked the cultural glue” that bonded Churchill and Roosevelt. Those two leaders, he writes, both formed part of a “transatlantic elite,” whereas Stalin grew up the son of an alcoholic cobbler in provincial Georgia. Still, in Costigliola’s account, Roosevelt managed to bridge the class divide. The basic disagreements over strategy proved harder to overcome. Although Roosevelt had promised Molotov to open a second front, the Kremlin ended up waiting two painful years, until the D-Day landings of June 1944, for that pledge to be fulfilled. Washington also took issue with the Soviet government’s irridentist claims to the land it had seized early in the war. Differences concerning the organization of postwar Europe rose to the surface at the Tehran conference in November 1943, where the three aging leaders, all exhausted from travel, kicked the can down the road.

The strains may have accelerated Roosevelt’s decline. He already suffered from clogged sinuses, persistent fatigue, back pain, a hand tremor, high blood pressure, and, possibly, melanoma. When the Big Three next met, at Yalta in February 1945, they again failed to reach meaningful agreements regarding postwar Europe. On the fifth day of meetings, after what his cardiologist called “an emotionally disturbing conference” about Poland, Roosevelt began experiencing a fluctuating pulse. Two months later, he was dead.

For Costigliola, the Cold War began the day Roosevelt died. Instead of a president who spoke in reassuring terms and had hashed out a plan for postwar cooperation, the Soviets were left with Truman, an insecure simpleton (or so they thought) who compensated by talking tough with a country he viewed as culturally inferior. Predictably, Truman soon fell under the influence of a clique of “anti-Soviet stalwarts” in the State Department who, having spent years in Moscow chafing at the Kremlin’s restrictions on their contact with Soviet citizens, cast the Soviets as ideological opponents. “Once the emotional, exaggerated warnings by Harriman, Churchill, and Kennan about Soviet aggression became public knowledge,” Costigliola writes, “the kind of quiet deals formerly reached by the Big Three became unworkable.”