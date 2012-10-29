That’s not because it “got old,” but because of statistical realities. Teenage pregnancy is down among black girls since the nineties, and single motherhood is becoming as common among poorer whites as blacks and Latinos: family breakdown is no longer a “colored” problem. The dropout rate among Latino youth is higher than among black youth. It’s true that black unemployment rates are 13 percent compared to 7 percent of whites. However, in this grim recession, amidst which Americans of all colors including prosperous ones typically know several people who are out of work, it is hardly unjust that few Americans will process the black unemployment rate as demanding separate attention.

Meanwhile, we have a President who has touted extra billions of dollars to community colleges; has states competing for Race To The Top funds to improve public schools where No Child Left Behind failed; has barnstormed the country pushing a jobs bill, and created the beginnings of a national health care system after 70 years of failed attempts. On what basis is this not a pro-black President? Have the results been dramatic? No—but a Republican establishment bent on keeping Obama from accomplishing a single thing has played a certain role in that. How Obama was supposed to have “blacked” his way past this obstructionism is decidedly unclear.

Most of black America understands this. When black people (and countless others) took to the streets over the Trayvon Martin controversy this spring, there were those asked why black America sits silent over black people murdering other black people. Yet in fact, black people stage “Stop the Violence” protests against the gangbangers infesting their neighborhoods all the time, as Ta-Nehisi Coates, with whom I agree quite seldom, deftly illustrated .

This illustrates what’s off in Obama’s black critics’ take on black America in 2012. Black people know racism exists, but also know that today black America’s problems are as much cultural as structural. It’s a cliché on black talk radio and barbecue conversations that “It isn’t anybody white shooting all these people in our streets,” and that there isn’t much that a President could do, black or not, to turn such things around. The black barbershop reality—and I’m basing this on actual time getting my hair cut in them—is that for every guy complaining “Obama ain’t done nothin’ for us,” there are three who object “Come on man, he’s the President of America, not black America!”

In other words, once you get beyond a segment of the ivory tower and scattered fellow travelers, most black people know that black America’s problems are not all about racism—institutional or not—the way they were fifty years ago. Obama indicates that he understands this in his speeches to black audiences urging responsibility—which black audiences eat up, Jesse Jackson’s suggestions of genital mutilation aside.