A quiet polling day as Sandy made landfall in the northeast.

While there have been plenty of days when many felt that the trackers and national polls were unusually divergent, yesterday's polls were all tightly clustered around a tied national race. On average, the 19 national polls conducted since October 15 show Obama ahead 47.47 to 47.26, while Romney holds an even slighter 47.66 to 47.58 lead in the 12 national polls conducting live interviews with cell phones over the same period.

Perhaps more surprising is a tied race in North Carolina, but that's exactly what yesterday's Elon University poll showed. While that result is probably still raising eyebrows, it's quite consistent with post-debate polling. Civitas, Grove (D), YouGov/Economist, PPP (D), and now Elon all show Obama within one point, tied, or in the lead, with only Rasmussen and Gravis showing Romney ahead by a larger advantage. How could North Carolina be close during a tied national election? Demographics. While Obama has bled white supporters nationally, his coalition was less dependent on whites in North Carolina than any other state. Demographic changes are sweeping the state at a fast enough rate to compensate for or potentially overwhelm declining turnout rates or losses among Obama '08 voters.