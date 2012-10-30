The best argument for electing Mitt Romney president has always been the following: The only factor that can possibly trump congressional Republicans' ideological extremism is the extremity of their partisanship.

Allow me to explain.

If a Democrat inhabited the White House, congressional Republicans would gladly do all they could to wreck the economy and dismantle the government so they could pursue their contradictory agenda of cutting taxes for the rich and balancing the federal budget. Some of them (let's call them the wingnuts) are so extremist that they don't actually believe this would wreck the economy; others (let's call them the nihilists) suspect or perhaps even know that it would, but don't care because they know a Democratic White House would absorb the blame.

If, however, a Republican were elected president, then congressional Republicans would feel obliged to moderate their positions to accommodate him. We saw this during the Bush administration when Republicans held their noses and voted to further nationalize education policy through the No Child Left Behind law and to expand the welfare state through the Medicare Part D drug benefit. (In at least one instance the Republican leadership attempted something that's always looked to me as though it met the legal definition of an actual bribe to get Medicare Part D passed. That's what I call political loyalty!) If Romney were elected president, we could pretty much count, at the very least, on the melting away of GOP squeamishness about raising the debt ceiling, and I'm pretty sure the rest of the GOP's economic agenda would be scaled back. Quite beyond the issue of not wanting to humiliate a Republican president, congressional Republicans would also be much warier of wrecking the economy, because they'd know their party would receive the blame. The nihilists would put a choke chain on the wingnuts (and some of the people we recognize today as wingnuts are probably secret nihilists to begin with). We'd likely hear a lot about how wonderfully "bipartisan" Washington had become, but the reason would be that Democrats would choose not to pursue the Republican policy of my-way-or-the-highway. Democrats, unlike Republicans, actually care about maintaining a working federal government regardless of who is in charge. That has always been their strategic disadvantage.