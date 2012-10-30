Sometime over the past two years, Twitter changed the nature of modern communication enough that we started experiencing Twitter firsts. The first Twitter revolution. Twitter presidential debates. Twitter World Series. And now, a genuine Twitter superstorm.

That's how it felt for the millions of people obediently stuck inside, probably not working that hard, riveted to the course of Hurricane Sandy rampaging her way across the mid-Atlantic. Sure, TV networks and news websites did a valiant job of tracking the storm's wake. But for pure immediacy, nothing beat the photos and observations sent from thousands of phones in New York City, as lower Manhattan sank beneath the waves.

So it's worth asking the question: Is this thing really a force for good? Sure is—but there's a hidden downside that shouldn't be ignored.

Here are the reasons to love Twitter during emergencies: Government agencies, through a years-long effort to adopt social media, have gotten pretty proficient at broadcasting official information in real time through their verified Twitter feeds. It's an easier and faster way to get marching orders than checking a website or staying glued to the radio. On a more individual level, it's a way for people to let their family and friends know that everything's okay—and a virtual trail of breadcrumbs that could serve as evidence about what the person was last doing should anything happen to them. The Federal Emergency Management Administration even encouraged the practice for that reason (even while the New York Fire Department reminded people to still call 911, instead of just tweeting that something was wrong).