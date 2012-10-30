One of the eerier sounds you could hear yesterday as Hurricane Sandy approached New York City, if you lived within earshot of the Brooklyn waterfront, was the foghorns. The last of the container ships and cruise liners were being sent out to sea in advance of the storm. You forget about these things—it’s one of the strange dissonances of this part of the city, long since infiltrated by food-critic-approved restaurants and high-end toddler boutiques but somehow still in possession of a functioning industrial port.

The apartment building I moved into a month and a half ago is a few blocks off the water, in the vestigial part of Carroll Gardens that was cut off from the rest of the neighborhood by the construction of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. As the evacuation orders were going into effect on Sunday and the wind was beginning to pick up, I remarked nervously to my upstairs neighbor, who had grown up in the neighborhood and lived in the building for more than thirty years, that we were close enough to see the border of Zone A—the mandatory-evacuation region marked in red on the city’s maps—from our Zone B doorstep. “Eh, but that’s Red Hook,” he said.

It was a boundary I had thought of as more cultural than topographical—Red Hook, the old warehouse and shipyard district that had rusted for decades before its inevitable twenty-first-century cycle of bohemian resettlement and partial gentrification (it is home to New York’s lone IKEA), and Carroll Gardens, longstanding bastion of Brooklyn’s Italian-American middle class. But Sandy, when she arrived, observed the distinction between the two as scrupulously as my neighbor did. When the floodwaters receded this morning, my wife and I set out to explore the transformed neighborhood. Everything above Van Brunt Street, Red Hook’s main drag, was covered in an oddly pastoral layer of leaves, blown down in various stages of coloring. Van Brunt and everything beyond was coated in a rainbow sheen of diesel fuel. Near the garages where the off-duty Chinatown buses were stored, the sidewalk was obscured with dark viscous sludge, the fumes woozily dense. Red Hook smelled, inescapably, like an industrial zone.

It was Lower Manhattan and Red Hook, plus Staten Island and the Rockaways, that absorbed the worst of New York’s share of Sandy. Around the height of the storm surge, someone had posted a picture on Facebook of one of the old New York Dock Company warehouses, a towering gray monolith on Imlay Street, besieged by water from the harbor, illuminated by the orange glare of the somehow-still-functioning streetlights. The water had cleared from Imlay this morning, but you could see where it had peaked. A pair of bicycles chained to a street sign—submerged nearly up to the crossbar in the photo from last night—were buried under a flotsam of cardboard.