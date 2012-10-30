“I hope this hurricane doesn’t force me to eat carbs,” I sotto voce’d at the Whole Foods (24th and 7th Avenue) salad counter, where I was scooping up the last four pre-boiled eggs, to a CUNY junior professor jostling behind me in a line that stretched past prepared foods. He referenced some disaster movie that was after my time. I referenced one that was before his time (Escape from New York). My partner Paul showed up with a package of whole wheat pasta. “Out of swordfish,” he said. We were all being clever. That was Sunday night.

All day Monday I was the Nate Silver of natural disaster. When I wasn’t actually checking presidential polls, I made smart-mouth predictions: “There’s as much chance of this storm impacting lower Manhattan as Romney winning the election.” About 3:00 P.M., Paul returned with news from our Chelsea Gardens super. “Eddie says there’s a good chance Con Ed will cut off our power tonight.” “Oh,” I said. “Do we have things?” We did not have things. I made my way past the Chelsea David Barton Gym (which had just sent out an email promising to open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday) to the still-open Home Depot. No lines. Bought the last flashlight and a package of D batteries for the radio. They were the wrong size.

I’d made the carbs and we were sitting down to eat them when the brown-out and flickering began. “That’s nothing,” I told Paul. “You never lived through the blackouts of the 70s.” Then, black. Then, silence. Then, siren sounds. “We have those beeswax candles I ordered online and the reindeer antler candleholders Shelley gave me.” “Where are matches? Did you buy matches?” “Why didn’t you make a list and put matches on the list?” I found the flashlight, screwed in the candles, and eventually found a little box of matches tucked in the straw packaging for the candles. Paul took an iPhone picture, posted it to his Facebook profile, and shared it to my timeline. Soon enough the world seemed almost social. “Take care, Brad.” “Nice candlesticks.” In true Facebook fashion, some of the these friends were harder to place than others.

No NY1. No 1010 Wins. We followed the bright string of dispatches on the Facebook News Feed as we looked out our picture window to no picture, just a group of dark, hunched skyscraper silhouettes to the north. The mood, Facebook and actual, strained to be festive. I was reminded of those moments in Flannery O’Connor stories when you’re laughing at what’s set up to be comic fun and all of a sudden someone drives up in a hearse and children are shot in the woods.