But, unfortunately, emergency management works like a pendulum. It swings from one issue to another. After 9-11, everybody swore we’d never be attacked like that again, and so FEMA got a little distracted, it kind of got away from the all-hazards approach, which led to some of the confusion and inefficiency we saw with Katrina. And after Katrina, everybody swore we would never have a Katrina-like response again, and it was much easier to get federal money to prevent that. Now, though, the terrorism money is drying up and some of the funding that goes to large cities for that is starting to go away. The pendulum is swinging back to that all-hazards approach.

Are there particular challenges FEMA is going to face due to the fact that so much of the damage was done to Manhattan, rather than a less dense, less economically vital area?

Yes. It’s all about managing expectations now. A large number of unhappy people make more noise than a couple of unhappy people. The damage is incredibly widespread. It’s not just in New York, and it’s not just in New Jersey, although those places seem to be the hardest hit. This disaster ranges all the way up from the Mountains of North Carolina, which are getting 1 to 3 feet of snow, up through Virginia, West Virginia, Connecticut, Massachusetts... That’s going to be FEMA’s biggest challenge, to respond in a timely manner to all of those needs simultaneously, or keep people informed. Because everybody wants their assistance yesterday, and if they don’t get it, they’ll blame FEMA, even if it’s a state issue, or a local issue.

There seems to be a general sense that New York was not very well prepared for this storm. Do you consider that to be the case?

Oh no, not at all. I think in New York City, the mayor was on top of it. It’s a huge decision for any local elected official to order an evacuation, and when they do, they tend to wait ‘til the last minute … You don’t want to get caught crying wolf, there’s a huge economic impact, and no one likes to be told what to do by government. Throw on top of that that you’re talking about New Yorkers, and I think they did a top-notch job. The challenge with an island city like that, which sits at sea level, with a full moon, and high tide. I hate to reuse a used phrase, but this was a perfect storm.

FEMA’s grown in terms of resources and improved in terms of coordination, but at the same time, state resources have shrunk. Has FEMA grown enough to close the gap?

That’s gonna be the challenge going forward, especially with funding. I don’t know how to say this in a way that it doesn’t sound… But it’s easy to make decisions when lives are at stake. Arguing over how the recovery should take shape, where the money should come from, that’s much harder, a much more of a drawn out process. The state governments have taken more of a hit. Congress has cut the grants FEMA provides to states to help hire emergency workers who the state can’t hire because they face long gaps between crisis events. We’re making up some of that with public-private partnerships, but these efforts can’t be led by the private sector. It has to be led by someone who doesn’t have a stake in the profits. Not that they would necessarily be driven by profits.

How can people assess FEMA’s response going forward? What would constitute a good response, rather than a bad one?

Once people are back in their homes or some form of non-shelter environment—whether that’s a rental provided through FEMA or the insurance company, or with a friend or family—that’s a great metric. Getting critical facilities off of temporary power is another key measurement. Hospitals and schools need to be on their own systems as quickly as possible. And getting debris picked up. As soon as you have the pile that was the old oak tree with the tire swing cleared away, that has a huge positive mental impact. … As soon as you’ve done those three things, you know your response is humming.

As for recovery, that’s something I’ve been asked a lot, and it’s really hard to put your thumb on. It’s more abstract. Do the states and the locals have what they need to get done what they need to do? States need to put together comprehensive recovery plans which FEMA has a role in. Then you need to ask, has FEMA done everything in their authority to allow the state and locals to recover as quickly as possible?

We need to stay away from the question, did it go back to the way it was before? It should not go back to the way it was before. It should be better and safer than it was before. There should be a new normal. Yes, this was a hundred-year event. But how many times have you heard the phrase, hundred year event, in the last ten years? It could happen again tomorrow. So we can build it back better, or we can wait until June 1 to relive it all over again.

