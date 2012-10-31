Since early August, Obama’s modest but consistent lead in Ohio seemed to defy history, partisanship, and demographics. The Buckeye State has voted more Republican than the country in all but a handful of presidential elections and Democratic chances hinge on white voters without a college degree, the single group where Obama has lost the most support since 2008. And exactly three months ago, this blog first greeted Obama’s apparent lead in Ohio by cautioning Obama fans against “celebrating until their candidate completes the hardest leg of the race,” since Obama only held 47 percent in a state where history makes it clear that Democrats have an easy road to 47 or 48 percent, but not 50.

Three months later, Romney’s window for a comeback in Ohio is closing. Over the last week, a wave of new polls show Obama leading by an average of 2 or 3 points with 48.9 percent of the vote. Although this compilation includes every survey, which happens to include a few Democratic partisan polls, the RealClearPolitics average also shows Obama with 48.9 percent, up more than a point from Obama's post-debate nadir.

Despite Ohio's demographics and history, the polls suggest that Obama holds the votes necessary to win the Buckeye State and the presidency. If the polls look the same heading into Election Day, undecided voters wouldn't be enough to sway the outcome of the state and Romney’s chances would hinge on low Democratic turnout or his ability to peel away Obama supporters.