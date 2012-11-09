The words are maps.

I came to see the damage that was done

and the treasures that prevail.

The most powerful poems here—and they are scattered right through the book—establish a psychic horizon in which the tone manages to be both conversational and oracular; in which the reader can feel solitary and communal at the same time. There may have been, for the apprentice Rich, a shadow of Lowell in this practice; there may also have been a light from Yeats. But the deliberate structure of a Rich poem, gliding between private awareness and public oratory, often in the space of a few lines, is entirely hers.

The volume “A Wild Patience Has Taken Me This Far,” shows an example of this in a poem called “For Memory.” It seems to open with a simple, intimate address that beckons the ordinary world (and did you ever tell me/ how your mother called you in from play). And then, not without warning, but also without any forced transition, the poem opens out into a powerful revelation:

Freedom. It isn’t once, to walk out

under the Milky Way, feeling the rivers

of light, the fields of dark—

freedom is daily, prose-bound, routine

remembering. Putting together, inch by inch

the starry worlds. From all the lost collections.

The mid-career and later years of Adrienne Rich’s work were a time of achievement and controversy. The poems here are the text; the context is of a poet who was often at odds with the contemporary aesthetic—who challenged the insularity of art and found the chosen isolation of the artist unacceptable. When she refused to accept the National Medal for the Arts in 1997, she laid out her view in a letter: “I believe in art’s social presence—as breaker of official silences, as voice for those whose voices are disregarded, and as a human birthright.” In “North American Time,” she confirms her central belief: that the ethical imagination is a responsibility and not an option:

Try sitting at a typewriter

one calm summer evening

at a table by a window

in the country, try pretending

your time does not exist

that you are simply you

that the imagination simply strays

like a great moth, unintentional

try telling yourself

you are not accountable

to the life of your tribe

the breath of your planet

This has never been a comfortable or fashionable view. And what is the reader to make of it now, looking through these later poems? How to interpret this stance which, while often admired, has just as often been called polemical or ideological or just plain didactic? Those are not always terms of praise in the current view of poetry. But now more than ever, seeing the reach and the constancy of this work, those terms themselves seem out of touch, or at the very least inaccurate.

So is there another way to describe Rich’s chosen stance, one that places it clearly within the continuum of American poetry, of world poetry—although, granted, these are not locations she sought out—and defines her achievement according to her intentions, rather than despite them? That clarifies her luminous influence on the history of the poem? I think there is. To do so, a backward glance is necessary.

Rich began to write when poetry itself was shifting its definitions: modernism had prevailed, but at a cost. The poet was a decisive figure, but in a shrinking world. In a later stage of modernism, the popular reader was disdained. The contemporary poet was warned away—like a child, told not to talk to strangers—from the exuberant past where a couplet caught fire or a quatrain was repeated in a room at twilight. Or a poem was recited late at night, all its refrains known to everyone in the room.

Above all, the public poem—that glowing centuries-old instrument of passion and protest—was relegated to the shadows. Not, to be clear, the political poem: it continued to be written with gusto even after modernism. What languished was the public poem, and especially the old fusion of the public poem and political poem. What Rich drew out of the shadows, and put into practice, was that deeply democratic, beautifully mixed alloy practiced by Whitman, and loved by the early Yeats, but frowned on by a later anti-populist mood. In her time, quite simply, she re-united the public poem with the political one. It is an enormous achievement.

In the light of such a view, this book presents the thrilling spectacle of a poet seeking the alloy once again; seeking to restore an acoustic to the contemporary poem. Seeking out and drawing in the moral power of imagination, together with its private aspect. In “Dark Fields of the Republic,” the poem “In Those Years” makes her ambition plain. It makes it clear that the communal should and must be recovered:

In those years, people will say we lost track

of the meaning, of we and you

we found ourselves

reduced to I

All this is not to say that the later poems do not turn inward. They do; and that turn is another pleasure of this book. But it is not a purist solitude. In the poem “Song” she defines it with a striking image:

If I’m lonely

it’s with the rowboat ice-fast on the shore

in the last red light of the year

that knows what it is, that knows it’s neither

ice nor mud nor winter light

but wood, with a gift for burning

I cannot believe any serious reader of contemporary poetry would want to be without this book. W.W. Norton—and Rich’s devoted editor Jill Bialosky, herself a poet—has brought out a text that is perfectly set up for the new reader as well as the old; for the classroom as well as the critic. And perhaps most of all, for that midnight reader in all of us who simply wants to hear an essential voice again. Above all, this volume provides the witness of a great and unswerving poet who found an art and practiced it and left it more open, more generous, and more available than she found it.

Eavan Boland is the director of the creative writing program at Stanford and the author of A Journey with Two Maps: Becoming a Woman Poet.