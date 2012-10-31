Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

Books aren’t data and algorithms can’t read: anti-digital-humanities manifesto.

Los Angeles Review of Books | 12 min (2,995 words)

Francine Prose on how the new film Wuthering Heights makes Bronte into Twilight.

The New York Review of Books | 8 min (1,951 words)

Wash, dry, exploit: the dark, dirty roots of the hair industry.

The Guardian | 11 min (2,701 words)