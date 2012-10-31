Let's put aside the question of whether Romney, a former businessman dedicated to free trade, could possibly hold such beliefs. The historical record shows just how absurd this position is. To repeat what I said the other day, the auto industry was losing hundreds of thousands of jobsand on the verge of total collapse when Obama took office. President Bush had given Chrysler and GM a short-term loan, enough to get them through early 2009. Obama then approved a full rescue package, with government managing the bankruptcy and providing the funds to operate during that time. Since the summer of 2009, the industry has added 150,000 jobs—250,000 if you include related jobs in parts and sales. Overall, according to an estimate from the Center on Automotive Research, the rescue probably saved more than a million jobs.

If Romney’s central claim has provoked such widespread condemnation, why hasn’t he backed down from it? Perhaps because it's his only hope to erase his apparent deficit among Ohio voters. It’s easy to forget now, but in 2008 and 2009 the idea of making massive loans to the auto industry was extremely unpopular. The voters were tired of bailouts and polls suggested their regard for unionized autoworkers was not much higher than it was for Wall Street bankers. In Washington, pretty much everybody without direct ties to the Midwest felt the same way. Those of us making the case for a bailout had very little company even on the left, as my friend and former colleague Jonathan Chait notes:

The idea of extending another bailout to an industry not as central to the entire economy as finance struck even many Democrats as an inappropriate extension of government – numerous internal Obama advisers opposed a bailout, and I remember having a hard time making up my mind before uncomfortably deciding it was worth it.

Based on admittedly anecdotal evidence from my neighbors in Michigan, some of whom work for or with the auto industry, I suspect many Ohio voters are aware of this. They remember that Obama stood up for them when very few people would. They think Obama cares about them—and they think he has guts. The voters of Ohio are unlikely to say similar things about Romney, who has made multiple, conflicting statements about the rescue and, when necessary to please conservative voters, criticized Obama's decision to offer government loans. Romney is trying to make voters forget that history. On Tuesday, we'll find out if he succeeded.