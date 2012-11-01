Even so, the accusations against Savile are stomach-churning, and breathtaking. He was given free run of an “approved school” for disturbed girls, a mental hospital, and even the “psychiatric prison” at Broadmoor, where he picked his victims. And to make it even worse, his pedophilia was something like an open secret, which he himself joked about. The “Panorama” programme read out chilling extracts from his memoirs when he almost seemed to be taunting readers about his taste for under-age girls. There was also a hideous television clip from 1974 in which Savile hugs a young girl and says, “If I was a chimpanzee and being naughty what would you do to me?” We now know just what he wanted her to do to him.

Sometimes the matter was publicly raised. In 1990, the trenchant newspaper interviewer Lynn Barber met Savile. “I was nervous [most uncharacteristically for her!] when I told him: ‘What people say is that you like little girls.’ He reacted with a flurry of funny-voice Jimmy Savile patter, which is what he does when he's getting his bearings: ‘Ah now. Sure. Now then. Now then. First of all, I happen to be in the pop business, which is teenagers – that's No 1...’” and so on.

Weirder still were two clips shown on “Panorama”. In one, a programme called “When Louis Met Jimmy” from 2000, Savile sat in the back of a car with Louis Theroux and said breezily that, by repeating “I hate children,” he had deflected charges that he was a paedophile. And anyway, “How does anyone know whether I am or not?” In another, from 1999, Savile appeared on the comedy quiz “Have I Got News For You”. Ian Hislop mentioned the mysterious trailer which went everywhere with Savile. “What do you do in the caravan?” Hislop asked, to which Savile replied, “Anyone I can lay my hands on.” Big joke. Strange country.

By the time Thompson was appointed D-G in 2004, Savile had retired, but the question remains how much Thompson knew about the rumours, or about the pulled “Newsnight” item. He first denied having any knowledge, which could seem reprehensible though maybe also plausible in an organisation as huge, ramshackle and dsyfunctional as the BBC. But Thompson then changed his tune and remembered having heard something, which suggests at best that he suffers from selective amnesia.

His appointment at the New York Times caused astonishment at the BBC and in Fleet Street, and also, one surmises, at the Times. Thompson isn’t a fool or a villain, but nor is there any evidence that he is a dazzling intellect or brilliant innovator rather than a diligent and assiduous company man who rose without trace, as they say. “Another Widmerpool,” a friend at the BBC tells me, intending the character in Anthony Powell’s wonderful novel-sequence A Dance to the Music of Time who moves effortlessly and inexplicably upward.

Not that affable mediocrities are rare at the BBC. Among its other problems, the BBC has become something of a self-perpetuating oligarchy, which has by no means nurtured and promoted the best managerial or editorial talent. Max Hastings is best known to Americans as a military historian, but he is originally a journalist, and was formerly editor of the Daily Telegraph and then the Evening Standard. He inevitably dealt with various senior personnel of the BBC, and Hastings has said that he rarely met one he thought would be worth hiring for his papers.

Evidently Arthur Sulzberger Jr, the publisher of the Times, takes a different view. Thompson was his choice, and he has reiterated his support for him, even after a startling series of pieces in his own paper questioned his decision. First was Margaret Sullivan, the paper’s independent public editor or ombudsperson, who wrote two pieces raising doubts about Thompson. Then on October 30, Joe Nocera, one of the paper’s better op-ed columnists, published a column which was headed “The Right Man For the Job?” and which—while generously recognising that “Arthur Sulzberger is in a difficult spot”!—clearly implied that Thompson wasn’t.

As an occasional long-distance contributor to that paper, I might add that it is very much to the credit of the Times, its editor, Jill Abramson, and indeed Sulzberger, that these pieces appeared at all. It’s hard to imagine a paper owned by Rupert Murdoch allowing such ruthless self-scrutiny in its own pages. But Sulzbeger surely remains in a tight spot, as does Thompson—not to mention George Entwhistle, his successor as D-G at the BBC, and Lord Patten, its chairman, who have not covered themselves with glory during this business. And whereas public faith in the BBC remained strong after the fatuous Hutton report, polls show, sadly but not surprisingly, that it has fallen sharply with the Savile affair.

In mediacratic London, odds are being shaded as to how long the BBC's leadership will survive. When Manhattan recovers from Sandy, it would be interesting to find out what people at the Times reckon about their new president's chances.